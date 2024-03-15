Bridge Renamed in Memory of Greek-American Port Authority Police Officer

General News

A bridge at 94th Street on the Grand Central Parkway was named in honor of Greek-American Port Authority police officer Pavlos Pallas. (Photo: FACEBOOK/ SAINT DEMETRIOS CATHEDRAL OF ASTORIA)

NEW YORK – A bridge on the Grand Central Parkway at 94th Street in Queens, NY, near La Guardia Airport, has been renamed ‘Port Authority Police Officer Pavlos D. Pallas Memorial Bridge’. The change honors Greek-American police officer Pavlos Pallas, following the naming ceremony held the afternoon of March 10 in Astoria.

The decision by New York Governor Kathy Hochul was part of a broader bill to support the victims and rescuers of September 11th, 2001as well as their loved ones.

The name applies to a portion of the New York state highway system constituting the bridge on 94th Street, between the 82nd Street overpass and the 102nd Street overpass, crossing over the Grand Central Parkway in the neighborhood of East Elmhurst.

Pallas, who served in the Port Authority Police Department, passed away in 2011 after battling cancer. This fatal health problem he faced was closely related to his service at Ground Zero amid the ruins of the Twin Towers after the attacks of September 11, 2001, as was the case with other uniformed personnel or rescuers who disregarded their personal safety and remained there under difficult conditions.

Members of Pallas’ family attended the event, including his wife, Margarita Loukas, his parents, Dino and Georgia, his brother, Andrew, his godmother, Anna, and his nieces, Konstantina and Eleni. Additionally, retired NYPD K-9 Unit officer John Pappas, who had named his police dog partner after Pallas in his honor, attended the event, honoring their close friendship.

The Dean of Saint Dimitrios Cathedral in Astoria, Fr. Anargyros Stavropoulos, performed the blessing, while the president of the Port Authority, Frank Conti, made a special mention of Pallas’ family. Brief speeches were given by Pallas’ wife, father, and brother, as well as by John Pappas, in a particularly symbolic moment. All spoke of Pallas’s character and self-sacrifice, with Dino Pallas thanking the Port Authority and all those who contributed to this honor, emphasizing how proud he is of his son and how much he is missed by his loved ones.

The renaming of the bridge in memory of Pallas was greeted with statements by New York State Senator Toby Ann Stavinsky and State Assemblyman Jeffrion L. Aubry, emphasizing that Pallas was recognized for his selfless service and sacrifice.

(Some names have been transliterated from Greek to English)