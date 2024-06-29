x

June 29, 2024

Breathe More Freely! Plants to Improve Your Interior Space

June 29, 2024
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
AP523890315340935
FILE- Planting, Watering and Healing: Surprising Health Benefits of Indoor Plants. (Photo: Wealth of Geeks via AP)

The thermometer has risen quite a bit in Thessaloniki. Anyway, many hours of the day are spent indoors, either because of work or other obligations. The difference is that in summer, compared to spring, the windows remain closed during the midday-afternoon hours, as the outside temperature is often much higher than the inside. With fans, air conditioners, and other means, we seek some coolness – but what happens to the quality of our interior atmosphere?

Although it sounds strange, many times the internal environment can be more burdened than the external, as we are surrounded by various materials of the house, whose impact does not cross our minds. Furniture paints, carpets and rugs, house cleaning agents, and other. room fragrances can affect our indoor atmosphere negatively (mainly from volatile organic compounds, VOCs). That is why we must be careful about everything we buy and place in our home . Even a small decoration. What material is it made of?

An additional burden on the air we breathe is the pollutants produced while we are there. Dust, pets, mold, micro-organisms like dust mites… even our own breath! The more closed the house, the greater their concentration. That’s why the first thing we have to do every morning – while it’s still cool – is to ventilate the house well. Open all the windows while getting ready for work, and everything will be different when you get back! In addition, with the use of air conditioning, the humidity is reduced and therefore the indoor plants, with their transpiration, can regulate the inner atmosphere!

A very good solution to improve this problem is indoor plants. Indoor plants usually have lower water and light requirements, which makes them easy to maintain by people who don’t know much about plants, and/or don’t have the time to do it. The very basic rules for proper maintenance are 3:

  1. Do not place the plant in direct contact with the sun
  2. Do not water too often
  3. Do not change its position

I have collected my favorite – they happen to be the most common – and best indoor plants for atmospheric quality:

  1. Spider: Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum). It has great resistance to low light, and you could also place it in a bathroom. It is easy to maintain and has, in my opinion, quite nice foliage! Removes formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene.
  2. Snake plant: Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata). Ideal choice for bedrooms and offices. Very high absorbency of formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, and xylene
  3. Spathiphyllum: Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum). A beautiful plant that dominates all indoor spaces, with its white flowers and bright blue foliage. It needs moderate light, so it is suitable for shady corners of the house. Removes ammonia, formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.
  4. Pothos: Pothos (Epipremnum aureum). Suitable for areas with very low sunlight, for very dark areas. It is a very easy plant to maintain and greatly improves air quality ( removes formaldehyde, benzene, and toluene).

 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.

