x

December 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Health

Breast Cancer Survivors May Not Need so Many Mammograms after Surgery, UK Study Suggests

December 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Mammograms After Cancer
FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Annual mammograms are recommended indefinitely for breast cancer survivors in many countries, including the U.S., but a large British study finds that less frequent screening is just as good.

Yearly screening is meant to monitor whether cancer has come back. All that testing causes anxiety for patients and costs money.

Until now, there wasn’t solid evidence for when women could ease back on yearly mammograms, said Janet Dunn of the University of Warwick, who led the study funded by the research arm of the U.K.’s National Health Service.

The study showed less frequent mammograms are just as good as a yearly schedule for breast cancer survivors 50 and older.

“It’s really all about giving the ladies the all-clear a bit earlier if you can,” Dunn said. The findings were being discussed Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The unpublished study has not yet gone through a full peer review.

Researchers followed more than 5,200 women. The participants were 50 and older, and had undergone successful breast cancer surgery, mostly lumpectomies. After three years of annual screening, half were randomly assigned to get mammograms every year and the other half to get less frequent ones.

Both groups did well, with remarkably similar results. Six years later, 95% of both groups were still cancer free. Breast cancer survival was 98% in both groups.

“This is an eye-opening study,” said breast cancer specialist Dr. Laura Esserman of the University of California, San Francisco who was not involved in the new study but is leading research on a personalized approach to screening. “I think people will be very surprised.”

The new study is “very strong,” but more research will be needed to change U.S. guidelines, said Corinne Leach of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. She led the development of a 2015 U.S. guideline that calls for indefinite annual screening for these kinds of patients.

“One study alone typically does not move the needle on guidelines,” Leach said. “This study inspires other researchers to do more work in this area. And that is what could lead to a change.”

In the new study, most women in both groups followed their assigned screening schedule. Some in the annual group missed screenings and some in the less frequent group were screened ahead of schedule. When the researchers analyzed the findings based on what the women actually did, the conclusions remained the same.

Survivors “can breathe easily” three years after surgery as they resume a less frequent mammogram schedule, Dunn said. The findings are likely to change practice in the U.K. and “will be influential globally,” she said.

How often is less frequent? In the study, it depended on the type of surgery.

In the less-frequent screening group, women who’d had mastectomies had a mammogram once every three years. Those who’d had lumpectomies, also called breast conservation surgery, had mammograms every two years.

The findings do not apply to younger breast cancer survivors, who were excluded from the study and tend to have more aggressive cancers. And women who have both breasts removed don’t need mammograms.

“It’s high time that we have a more personalized approach to screening, not just for women who’ve never had breast cancer, but for those who’ve had breast cancer,” Esserman said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Health
It’s Taking Longer to Schedule Abortions in the US. Doctors Fear Riskier, More Complex Procedures

A woman whose fetus was unlikely to survive called more than a dozen abortion clinics before finding one that would take her, only to be put on weekslong waiting lists.

Health
FDA Approves 2 Gene Therapies for Sickle Cell. One Is the First to Use the Editing Tool CRISPR
Health
Deaths from Tainted Cantaloupe Increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

NEW YORK - Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams - a former police officer in his first term - has found himself between a rock and Turkish Taffy with an investigation into his campaign fundraising and ties to Turkish influences.

ATHENS - Greece is grappling with a dilemma over its biggest revenue engine, tourism: keep people coming year-round to bring in the euros but how to deal with so many overwhelming the infrastructure on popular islands.

NICOSIA - Police on Cyprus said they arrested two people for “national security” reasons after media reports that two Iranians were suspected of planning attacks on Israelis who fled to the island during Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ATHENS - A sudden revival in world interest in the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed in the British Museum for more than 200 years has now seen the Hellenic Caucus in the US Congress join in the battle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.