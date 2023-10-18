Breast Cancer Awareness Event at the Consulate General of Greece in New York

Events

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of New York continues to host successful events especially on issues concerning women. On October 10, an informative event was held, entitled ‘Breast Cancer Awareness,’ since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering insights into prevention of this insidious disease with a presentation of modern treatments.

At the event, distinguished Greek-American scientists, who each deal in their field with the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, spoke at the event- Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, oncologist, head of clinical research for breast cancer and professor at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; Dr. George Plitas, surgical oncologist, head of the cancer research department at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center; and Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis, obstetrician-gynecologist at Northwell Health. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Stella Lymberis, gynecologic cancer and brachytherapy radiation oncologist at NYU Langone Health.

Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou gave the welcoming remarks and then referred to the thousands of lives lost every year from the disease that knows no borders and does not distinguish between ages and even genders, stressing that the purpose of event is not only to raise awareness and highlight the vital importance of prevention, but also to create a community of solidarity to support and encourage patients.

Invoking the saying of Hippocrates “prevention is better than cure,” Konstantinou introduced the distinguished panelists, personally thanking them for their participation in the informative meeting.

The panelists noted that statistically 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer at some point during their life, highlighting that prevention methods include the simple manual self-exam (palpation of the breast) and annual mammography, especially for women over 45 years old, emphasizing that if the cancer is diagnosed in time then the patient’s survival rate is particularly high.

More specifically, Dr. Chrisomalis gave a general overview of the disease, referring to how important cancer prevention is and highlighted the factors that increase the risk of developing the disease.

Dr. Plitas spoke about the systemic and local/surgical approach to the disease and his research, which focuses on the evolution of immunotherapy. The presentation continued with Dr. Andreopoulou, who mentioned, among many others, her goal to develop new successful treatments for the cancer genome and the immune cell network, so that patients can avoid unnecessary drug toxicity with targeted therapies.

After the informative discussion, there followed a number of clarifying questions from the audience on issues of prevention and treatment methods of the disease.