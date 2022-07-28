Breaking Bad? Nick & Jimmy’s Moves Away from Greek Dishes

General News

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Nick & Jimmy’s restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico – the setting for the Breaking Bad TV series – was known for its Greek fare but no more, apart from gyros and flaming cheese saganaki.

Instead, said ABQ Journal in a review, there’s now dishes like filet mignon, rack of lamb, Sole Francaise, pizzas, burgers, and enchiladas which is long way from pastitsio and moussaka.

“The food that spoke to the heritage of the restaurant’s founders, Nick Kapnison and Jimmy Daskalos, was nowhere to be found,” said the piece and the only explanation that could be found was a Facebook post directing the restaurant’s Greek food lovers to Mykonos, a restaurant owed by the Kapnison family.

Nick & Jimmy’s has been operating since 2009 but apparently has made the change away from its food and heritage traditions to reach a different audience, especially since Mykonos offers Greek food to customers.

The restaurant has been almost a stand-alone as locally owned operation in a row of the same bland chains that offer nothing except expectations of the same food, but many people now just prefer that. Better Call Saul.