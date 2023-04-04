x

April 4, 2023

Society

Break-in Knife Attack Injures Girl, 12, Greece Rape, Pimping Victim

April 4, 2023
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – A 12-year-old girl in Greece, who was raped and prostituted to dozens of men who lined up online to abuse her, was injured in a knife attack at her home. Her grandmother claimed it was a kidnapping attempt.

The girl’s attorney stated that an unidentified man, who covered his face and shoes to remain silent, broke into the family’s home in the low-income neighborhood of Kolonos.

“The girl shut the door, but the man still managed to attack her with a knife and injured her arm. The girl yelled loudly and fought back, causing the man to flee,” the girl’s legal team said in a statement.

The statement also revealed that the girl’s younger brother had been threatened on the street and told to keep quiet in an apparent attempt at intimidation. Additionally, someone had thrown a rock through the children’s window a few days prior.

The statement added, “The danger is obvious, as is the threat to remain quiet. Six months after the revelations about the torture the 12-year-old had to suffer, the state has left her completely defenseless, at the mercy of those that took advantage of her,” requesting greater security measures for the children.

When the disturbing case became public, it rocked a nation that was already reeling from a mother’s allegations of killing her three children, yet another scandal that quickly faded from view after being reported.

In the rape and prostitution case, the girl’s mother faced charges of pimping her daughter and was arrested for allegedly conspiring with two other men to sexually exploit the minor.

Elias Michos, 53, a Kolonos shopkeeper, and Giannis Sofianidis, 42, were accused of repeatedly raping and prostituting the girl, among several men who sexually abused her.

Since then, the story has mostly disappeared from the news and headlines, and it remains unclear whether anyone has been prosecuted or where the case stands. Police stated that 213 men responded to an online solicitation to sexually abuse the girl.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

