Braulio Paredes: “Living Up in the Mountains, We Feel Closer to God”

Braulio Paredes at Rainbow Mountain, which is a full-day tour and lies below the snow mountain that surrenders it.

One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Cusco, Peru, was the genuine kindness of its people. In the beginning, I thought it was a mere coincidence. As days passed and I traveled further into the country, I realized that this was their modus vivendi.

Meeting Braulio Paredes and having him as our guide in Machu Picchu, I asked him at the end of a long day what triggers this refreshingly positive behavior, and his answer encapsulated the exact energy I had received:

“Living up in the mountains, we feel closer to God.”

Needless to say, I was speechless.

The National Herald: Tell us about yourself and your family.

Braulio Paredes: I am Braulio Paredes, a professional tour guide. For the past 18 years, I have worked as a tour guide in Machu Picchu.

My family lives in Cusco, Peru. My wife is a housewife. I have two daughters and one grandchild.

TNH: You are in the process of opening your own company. What services will you offer?

BP: Yes, I have a big project ahead of opening my own company, Avalanche Peru Travel. It will offer a new, diverse way to dive into the true adventure in the heart of the magnificent Inca Empire. It will be a unique body and mind experience.

The company will offer good, personalized, tailor-made service upon the arrival of guests in Cusco. We will organize our tours for every single attraction there is, so one has a wide variety to pick from. We will provide individualized or group transport, all entrance tickets, and our very best tour guides with vast experience, who, of course, are fluent in English. We can recommend the best restaurants with delicious local flavors so our guests can penetrate into our culture and way of life. What will distinguish us from other tour companies is how immersed they will feel in our everyday lives, habits, history, and mentality.

TNH: You go off the beaten track. What are the hidden treasures of Peru?

BP: Peru and Cusco have several hidden treasures. Visiting Peru and its inspiring landscapes far beyond the Peruvian Andes with their impressive landscapes is a uniquely transformative experience that awakens your senses and your being. There is so much hidden beauty off the beaten track one cannot comprehend or imagine. There are so many archaeological sites, unexplored villages, and native storytelling for generations to come. Trust me, you are in for the biggest surprise of your life. And when you tell me so, I will proudly say to you: “I told you so!”

The AVALANCHE Peru travel company will provide tours to all the archaeological sites and villages. We will offer a new tour of the ancient Inca city of Vilcabamba, Huacrapucara, Rainbow Mountain, Humantay Lake, etc.

The ancient Inca city of Vilcabamba lies hidden amongst the Amazon jungle in the Cusco region. Very few people visit it, and it is a long way from the city, so not many visitors get to see this incredible site, but they should. It’s said to have been the last refuge of the Incas before the Spanish invasion.

Huacrapucara (horn-shaped fortress) is an Inca archaeological site declared in July 2017 as a Cultural Heritage of the Nation by the Ministry of Culture. The building would be an Inca sanctuary. It is located on platforms, squares, and a ‘stone forest’.

Weathering, environmental conditions, and sedimentary deposits over time form Rainbow Mountain. The mountain’s unique mineralogy creates a marbling effect, with layered hues of gold, lavender, red, and turquoise towering into the sky.

Humantay Lake (4,200 meters, 13,779 feet) is spectacular: an iridescent blue lake surrounded by towering snow-capped mountains and glaciers.

You can sometimes find people trying to swim in the lake. However, this is not legally allowed, and the water is frigid. Bear in mind that glaciers feed the water directly, so it’s freezing.

TNH: Cusco and Machu Picchu, are familiar icons worldwide – tell us briefly about their history.

BP: Yes, both are unique in their respective ways. The city of Cusco was the capital of the Inca Empire from the 13th century until the 16th-century Spanish conquest. In 1983, Cusco was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO with the title ‘City of Cuzco’. The Peruvian government declared it the Tourism Capital of Peru and the Cultural Heritage of the Nation. It has become a major tourist destination, hosting 2 million visitors annually.

Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca Citadel located on a 2,430-meter (7,970 ft) mountain ridge. It is often referred to as the ‘Lost City of the Incas’ and is the most familiar icon of the Inca Empire.

It is located in the Machupicchu District above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 mi) northwest of Cusco. In 2007, the New7Wonders Foundation designated Machu Picchu one of the World’s New Seven Wonders following a worldwide poll.

Most recent archaeologists believe that Machu Picchu was constructed as an estate for the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1472). The Incas built the estate around 1450 but abandoned it a century later during the Spanish conquest.

During its use as an estate, it is estimated that about 750 people lived there, with most serving as support staff who lived there permanently.

Though the estate belonged to Pachacutec, religious specialists and temporary specialized workers lived there as well, most likely for the ruler’s well-being and enjoyment. Studies show that, according to their skeletal remains, most people who lived there were immigrants from diverse backgrounds. They lacked the chemical markers and osteological markers they would have if they had been living there their entire lives.

In reference to the site’s name, for most English or Spanish speakers, the first ‘c’ in Picchu is silent. In the Quechua language, machu means ‘old’ while picchu means ‘pyramid; pointed’, thus the name of the site is sometimes interpreted as ‘old mountain’.

TNH: What languages do you speak? How can the National Herald’s readers contact you, and what promotions can you offer them?

BP: I speak English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Quechua Inca.

TNH: Enlighten us about what these places tell us about God and our sacred beliefs.

BP: Machu Picchu is all about surrendering to emotions. The feelings that this sacred place triggers in each visitor are overwhelming, and they do actually shed a tear up there… it definitely is an esoteric healing, a catharsis, a spiritual awakening.

From what it seems, this crazy thing called life will never stop to amaze us!