Brain Food for Brain Gain

Health

Regardless of age, cognitive decline is a reality throughout our lives. Certainly at older ages this phenomenon is stronger. There is no ‘magic pill’ to date that can stop this normal decline. Nevertheless, there is a great debate in the scientific community about the causes of that decline and ways to suppress them.

Apart from lifestyle, which is a significant topic of discussion for the well-being of our brain, nutrition appears to play a crucial role, as it has been shown to affect lifestyle trends as well. If we view the brain as an organ, it is not isolated in function, as everything is influenced by it, and conversely, everything influences it.

A characteristic example is the connection between food and emotions. The relative abundance of specific nutrients can impact cognitive processes and emotions. Neuron function and synaptic plasticity are influenced by and, in turn, affect nutrition, brain health, and mental function. Several gut hormones that can enter the brain or are produced in the brain itself influence cognitive ability. Furthermore, established regulators of synaptic plasticity, such as neurotrophic factors originating in the brain, can function as metabolic regulators, responding to peripheral signals like food intake. This gives us an idea of how diet aids neuron health and promotes mental ability.

What are these impactful foods? Nutritionists always emphasize the consumption of vegetables, fruits, and dietary fibers. In the case of the brain, two key items are ‘healthy fats’ and antioxidants. The same substances that protect the heart and the cardiovascular system also protect the brain. Try to incorporate into your diet:

Fatty fish: Try to eat fish at least once a week. I recommend sardines as they are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and come from sustainable sources. Additionally, as smaller fish, they do not accumulate heavy metals, as is the case with salmon and swordfish, which should be avoided. Coffee and herb teas: Rich in antioxidants, these beverages help brain function. Research has shown that coffee consumption helps in retaining new memories and improving cognitive function. Herbs repair cell damage and combat free radicals. You can use them in cooking or as infusions. Leafy green vegetables: Rich in ingredients that support proper brain function, such as vitamin K, folic acid, and beta-carotene. Olive oil: Rich in nutrients and healthy fats for the brain. It can be used in various dishes, pastries, and sweets. With the rise in the number of vegetarians, many recipes have replaced butter with olive oil. Nuts: Have you noticed the shape of a walnut? It resembles a brain, doesn’t it? Whether it’s a coincidence or not, walnuts are very beneficial for brain function. They are rich in alpha-linolenic acid and Omega-3 fatty acids, which enhance brain function, clean arteries, and reduce blood pressure. In general, nuts contain Omega-3 fatty acids and help improve brain function. A handful a day is enough; don’t overdo it because nuts are calorie-rich.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture