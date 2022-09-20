x

September 20, 2022



Brad Pitt, Nick Cave Make Surprise Art Debut in Finland

September 20, 2022
In this photo provided by Sara Hilden Art Museum, British artist Thomas Houseago, centre, poses with US actor Brad Pitt, centre right and Australian musician Nick Cave, prior to the opening of their joint exhibition, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jussi Koivunen/Sara Hilden Art Museum, Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI — Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter.

The Sara Hilden Art Museum, located in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially scheduled to exhibit solely the wide variety of works by British artist Thomas Houseago — known for his sculptures — but he reportedly persuaded the museum include works by his friends Pitt and Cave.

“Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago,” the Finnish museum said.

Pitt and Cave traveled to Tampere, an university city known for its vibrant culture and music scene, for a pre-opening event on Saturday. Finnish media reported that both men acknowledged being excited and nervous about presenting their art in public for the first time.

Among the nine works on show by the 58-year-old Pitt is a house-shaped structure molded in clear silicon and shot with bullets and a plaster panel depicting a shooting scene.

Pitt reportedly began making ceramic art following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.

“To me it’s all about self-reflection,” Pitt told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE. “It’s about, you know, where have I gone wrong in my relationships? Where have I missed up?”

“It was borne out of ownership really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really gruelly honest with me and … taking account those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong,” the American Oscar-winning actor and film producer told YLE.

From Cave, known for his dark baritone voice as the front man for his band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the exhibition features a series of ceramic figurines that depict the life of the devil. He designed, painted and glazed the 17 figures between 2020 and this year.

“I wanted to do devil because I like red. And I like the color red glaze,” Cave told YLE. “Eventually I decided to make the life story of the devil. For me personally, it speaks into something about the idea of forgiveness or the need to be forgiven. It’a very personal work for me.”

The exhibition opened Sunday and runs through Jan. 15, 2023.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

