Botsis Foundation hands out awards and recognitions to journalists for work in 2021, Thursday May 26, 2022. (Photo by Vasilis Rebapes/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Two Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) staff were among 37 journalists recognized by the Botsis Foundation for their work in 2021.

Petros Dimitropoulos covers the Greek Parliament and Maniana Kalogeraki does features on Cyprus and Varosha.

The awards were handed out in the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Zappeion Megaron. Journalists who covered the health beat were given a group award, received on their behalf by National Federation of Press Unions (POESY) President Elena Rizeakou.

Botsis Foundation also honored two deceased journalists, Vangelis Mavraganis and Vangelis Siafakas (who served as special consultant at ANA-MPA). In addition, it presented a certificate of recognition to Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, president of the “Greece 2021” committee for the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.

Other recognitions were handed out to the press health insurance EDOEAP for its humanitarian help to Ukraine, and the periodical and electronic press union ESPIT for its contributions to journalists, among others.

The event was attended by former prime minister Antonis Samaras, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Yiannis Economou and others, including representatives of parties, local government, and the Greek Orthodox Church of Greece.