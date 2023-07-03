Both Back in Office, Mitsotakis, Erdogan Set to Talk at NATO Meeting

Politics

FILE - In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ATHENS – Re-election campaigns behind them and in full control of their countries, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to try to keep a rapprochement going and talk at a NATO meeting.

That would be a continuation of calm that was brought earlier after a deadly earthquake in Turkey and train tragedy in Greece that killed 57 and saw Erdogan back off belligerence and talk about trying diplomacy again.

They are reportedly due to meet at the NATO meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius from July 11-12, with Erdogan in a prime position to try to squeeze the United States for concessions by threatening to block Sweden’s entry.

That could pose a dilemma with Mitsotakis as Turkey wants US-made F-35s that are set to be sold to Greece after being denied Turkey for buying Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems that undermine NATO and threaten Greece.

The meeting would be brief and on the sidelines and secret with the two leaders accompanied only by their Foreign Ministers and top advisors, which typically result in non-committal neutral statements revealing nothing.

And it wasn’t expected to bring any real results, just a chance for a sitdown and chit-chat to break the ice again after Erdogan, who in 2022 said he would never talk to Mitsotakis again after the Greek leader addressed the US Congress and asked lawmakers to block President Biden’s plan to sell Turkey more F-16s.

It will also be a chance for their two new foreign chiefs, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan to meet and likely to talk about Confidence-Building Measures have have failed to bring any confidence.

Still, it will be a chance for analysts to try to decode the stoic Erdogan and if he’s really willing to be diplomatic or use the meeting to gain another advantage over Biden and NATO, whose leader Jens Stoltenberg praised him even after Turkey bought missile defense systems from its ideological enemy.

Erodgan though, it was said, might also want to seize a chance to normalize relations with Greece again and get a leg up that way instead of with the kind of war talk in which he threatened to invade Greece and demanded Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast.

The Turkish leader replaced two hard-line ministers who followed his marching orders and had been tough on Greece, his move for replacements also seen an indication he may turn toward diplomacy to try to get what he wants.