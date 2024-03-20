x

March 20, 2024

Boston’s 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade on Boylston Street April 7

March 19, 2024
By The National Herald
Greek-Parade-2024-Poster
The 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston takes place on Sunday, April 7. Photo: Courtesy of the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England

BOSTON, MA – The 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston will return on Sunday, April 7, 1 PM, starting at Boylston Street and concluding at Charles Street. Immediately following the parade, the Boston Common will transform into “Plaka,” Athens’ central square, with a Greek cultural celebration packed with Hellenic heritage. The New England Evzones and local Greek dance troupes will perform dances from all over Greece, as attendees are encouraged to try their hand at Greek dancing and indulge in authentic Greek food which will be provided by Greek street trucks and vendors.

In commemoration of Greece’s independence from Ottoman rule, which began on March 25, 1821, this year’s parade is presented by the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England (FHASNE), supported by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and Tourism, and in cooperation with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston (MBC) and the Consulate General of Greece in Boston. Following the Divine Liturgy on the morning of April 7, the official Doxology will be offered at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Boston, presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, commemorating the liberation of the Greek Nation.

“After a short hiatus due to inclement weather, we are proud that the Annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston is returning this year,” said Vasilios “Bill” Kafkas, FHANSE President. “We warmly welcome people of all walks of life to attend the parade and celebrate with us.”

FHASNE will also host its annual Pre-Parade Dinner Gala which serves as a major fundraiser for the parade and future events. Hundreds of guests are expected to attend, including dignitaries and political leaders from both the New England area and Greece. The pre-parade annual Dinner Gala will take place on Saturday, April 6, at Ithaki Mediterranean Restaurant located inside the Holiday Inn at 1A Newbury Street in Peabody, MA, with a reception to begin at 6:30 PM and a dinner with catering provided by Ithaki to follow at 7:30 PM. Reservations can be made with FHASNE Vice President George Panagiotopoulos by phone: 508-284-3504 by March 26.

FHASNE celebrates Hellenic heritage by sponsoring and organizing programs and activities that promote and preserve the values and ideals of our Hellenic culture thereby enriching our community and nation. FHASNE strives to be a beacon for the promotion, understanding, and appreciation of the Hellenic heritage in the United States, and pass on the stewardship of Greek heritage and shared democratic values and ideals to the next generation. This year, FHASNE will be offering $1,000 in the form of six scholarships available to eligible Hellenic-American applicants currently residing in the United States of America. The deadline to apply for scholarships is March 22, 2024, the scholarship applicants will be notified by March 31, 2024, and the scholarships will be presented during the Federation’s Dinner Gala on April 6. For more information on scholarships, visit https://fhasne.com/scholarships.

Parade Float Applications: Completed parade float applications can be sent to FHASNE, PO Box 2393, Woburn, MA 01888 by March 26.

New England is home to over 200,000 Greek Americans and over 60 Greek Orthodox parishes in the Metropolitan Area. To learn more about the Greek Independence Day Parade, please visit https://fhasne.com.

