Boston Marathon Wreath Ceremony at the Consulate General of Greece

Events

The wreaths with which the winners of the Boston Marathon were crowned on April 17, on display at the presentation ceremony at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston. Photo: Consulate General of Greece in Boston

BOSTON – The presentation of the four gold-plated wreaths to the organizers of the Boston Marathon (Boston Athletic Association – BAA) took place at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on April 13. Greece sends the wreaths every year, with which the winners of the Boston Marathon are crowned. The event was organized by the Alpha Omega Council and included the National Anthems of Greece and the U.S. performed by Greek-American Harvard student Athanasia Mezitis. In previous years, the presentation of the wreaths was held with all solemnity at the Massachusetts governor’s office.

“The continuing tradition of the olive branches from ancient Greece and the ancient Greek battlefield of Marathon, Greece, formed into wreaths and brought to Boston to crown the winners of the Boston Marathon also helps to remind us of why Boston remains the Athens of America,” said Peter Lemonias, wreath ceremony chair, WMUR, the local ABC affiliate, reported.

WMUR’s Arielle Mitropoulos, an avid runner who has completed five Boston Marathons herself, according to her online biography, served as emcee for the ceremony.

The 127th Boston Marathon took place on April 17. This year marked 10 years since the terrorist attack at the finish line of the Marathon by the Tsarnaev brothers from Chechnya. On April 15, a solemn ceremony was held to mark the grim anniversary and to honor the victims.

The 2023 Boston Marathon included almost 30,000 runners from more than 100 countries. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men’s race with a time of 2:05:54 while Hellen Obiri, also of Kenya, won the women’s race in 2:21:38. Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race and set a course record with his time of 1:17:06. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:41:45.

It should be noted that the Boston Marathon was organized for the first time in 1897, one year after the historic 1896 Olympic Games in Athens. It is one of the most prominent international Marathons and New England’s premier sporting event. Every year, hundreds of thousands of spectators gather to watch the nearly 30,000 athletes run the demanding race.

One of the legendary figures of the Boston Marathon was Stylianos Kyriakides, who defying all the odds managed to prevail in the race in 1946. Kyriakides ran despite the advice of the race doctors who believed that he could not even participate in the Marathon due to of the hardships he had suffered during the Occupation but also due to his poor nutrition. After his triumphant victory, to which the emotional support of the Boston Greek community contributed, Kyriakides remained in the United States and proceeded to organize fundraisers to help his Greek compatriots, who gave him a hero’s welcome when he returned to Athens.

The Marathoners again this year started from Hopkinton, Massachusetts and finished in on Boylston Street in downtown Boston. The route is 26.2 miles.

The Marathon is expected to bring in several million dollars in revenue for Boston, according to estimates by the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and street spectators are estimated to exceed half a million.

The race is named so, i.e. Marathon, after the historical route of the Greek soldier Pheidippides who after the Battle of Marathon (490 BC) ran from the battlefield to Athens to convey the victorious news with the word “nenikámen”, which has remained both as a historical and symbolic expression.

The historical accuracy of this event is confirmed by the philosopher Philostratus who refers to the institution of soldier messengers, citing Herodotus, Plutarch, and Lucian.

The city of Marathon today has a population of around 15,000 inhabitants, there is the starting point of the Marathon Road, 35 museums, archaeological sites from 5000 BC, and proto-Hellenic cemeteries.