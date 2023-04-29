Boston Greek Parade Cancelled Due to Bad Weather Forecast

General News

BOSTON. Organizers have cancelled the parade for the Greek Independence anniversary in Boston, following unfavorable weather forecasts which make the event unsafe.

It was a painful decision for the organizers, but it was considered as necessary and according to the initial information received from The National Herald no alternative date is foreseen.

The Saturday gala dinner, however will take place, as well as the customary Doxology on Sunday morning at the Cathedral of the Annunciation.