x

April 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Events

Boston Greek Independence Parade Set for April 30

April 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek American Evzones at the Boston’s Greek Parade celebrating Greek Independence Day, April 7, 2019. (Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)
Greek-American Evzones at the Boston’s Greek Independence Parade, April 7, 2019. (Photo: TNH File/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – According to the meteorologists’ forecasts so far, the weather conditions will not affect the Greek Independence Parade in Boston on Sunday, April 30 at 1 PM. Of course, given the unpredictable and changeable nature of the weather in New England, participants and organizers are maintaining a tempered optimism.

From the forecasts so far, rain is expected in the evening on Saturday, April 29, which will last throughout the night and until early Sunday morning.

However, from midday on, cloudy conditions are expected with the temperature in the low 60s. Late on Sunday evening, the forecast is for heavy rain with strong winds that will last throughout the day on Monday, May 1.

The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England which organizes the parade, is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, according to Federation First Vice President Kostas Travagiakis, who told The National Herald that “everything is ready for the events and the parade and we hope that the weather will help us to have another successful parade.”

The 2023 Boston Greek Parade will begin at the corner of Exeter and Boylston Street with the EU flag in front of Lenox Hotel in Boston. For any questions about the Boston Greek Parade, contact the organizers, the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England by phone: 617-930-1518 or email: [email protected].

RELATED

General News
John Pappajohn, Iconic Business Leader and Philanthropist, Has Died

NAPLES, FL – John Pappajohn, the Greek-born, Iowa-based entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist, passed away on April 22 at his vacation home in Naples, FL.

General News
New York Greek Independence Pre-Parade Events Final Schedule
General News
Rainy Forecast Threatens Saturday Flag-Raising Event before 5th Avenue Parade

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.