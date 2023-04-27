Boston Greek Independence Parade Set for April 30

Events

BOSTON – According to the meteorologists’ forecasts so far, the weather conditions will not affect the Greek Independence Parade in Boston on Sunday, April 30 at 1 PM. Of course, given the unpredictable and changeable nature of the weather in New England, participants and organizers are maintaining a tempered optimism.

From the forecasts so far, rain is expected in the evening on Saturday, April 29, which will last throughout the night and until early Sunday morning.

However, from midday on, cloudy conditions are expected with the temperature in the low 60s. Late on Sunday evening, the forecast is for heavy rain with strong winds that will last throughout the day on Monday, May 1.

The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England which organizes the parade, is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, according to Federation First Vice President Kostas Travagiakis, who told The National Herald that “everything is ready for the events and the parade and we hope that the weather will help us to have another successful parade.”

The 2023 Boston Greek Parade will begin at the corner of Exeter and Boylston Street with the EU flag in front of Lenox Hotel in Boston. For any questions about the Boston Greek Parade, contact the organizers, the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England by phone: 617-930-1518 or email: [email protected].