May 14, 2024

Boston Developer Will Build 30,000 Homes On Occupied Turkish-Cypriot Side

May 14, 2024
By The National Herald
A general view of the town as Kudret Ozersay, the foreign minister of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visit to the uninhabited Famagusta suburb of Varosha, in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north of ethnically split Cyprus on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)
FILE - A general view of the uninhabited Famagusta suburb of Varosha, in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north of ethnically split Cyprus on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)

The Boston real estate development company DND Homes said it has established an entity on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied northern third of the island – just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Turkish invasions – and build 30,000 homes there.

The announcement came from DND Homes, which has 120 projects across Massachusetts and said its operation on Cyprus would be headed by the company’s founder Ozan Dokmecioglu, who was also CEO and CFO for Keurig Dr. Pepper.

The homes will be built in İskele, Girne, Esentepe, Geçitkale, and Yedikonuk and the company said it would provide “homes of unmatched quality and comfort,” and “blend luxury living with contemporary design and sustainability.”

Dokmecioglu also served as CEO and CFO of Keurig Dr. Pepper as CEO and sid that, “Beyond residential projects, our company is also investing heavily in the tourism sector, developing a luxury five-star hotel in Bafra, another in Yedikonuk, and a beach club in the Iskele region.”

He added that, “These initiatives reflect the region’s burgeoning reputation as a hotspot for real estate investors and expats while bolstering the local tourism industry,” the occupied side largely depending on Turkey for its stagnant economy.

He referred to Northern Cyprus, the name that Turkey and Turkish-Cypriots use for the isolated side that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes as a legitimate government.

“Our company is envisioning that these developments will extend beyond luxury residences to create a vibrant, upscale community lifestyle. To be honest, featuring breathtaking landscapes, private pools, and a lively social scene,” he said.

DND Homes, with assets exceeding $300 million, operates branches in Boston, the USA, and the occupied Cypriot territory.

The United Nations passed a resolution that homes there owned by Greek-Cypriots who were forced to flee during the invasion still belong to them and their families.

