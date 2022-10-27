x

October 27, 2022

Boosting Your First Firewall: A Throat Health Recipe

October 27, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Herbs tea
FILE - A bunch of Greek mountain tea, sideritis, and other herbs in the background. (Photo by Maria Christodoulou)

Our body is properly made for this world, thanks to evolution. Each part of the body has a reason for its existence –its everyday battles against viruses, fungi, and bacteria reminds us of this.

The first line of defense for the respiratory system is our throat. This is why often a cold, or a flu is ‘caught’ in the throat with coughs, sneezes, and so on.

There are truly numerous herbs that can be used for infected throats (usually sore throats). Tinctures from herbs and propolis are ideal for this. You can prepare them or you can buy them ready-made.

Tinctures are ‘magic liquids’ made from an alcoholic base (an ingestible one, like tsipouro or vodka) in which the herb or propolis remain for around 20-25 days.

Tinctures are ideal antiseptics for the throat and can be used as a preventive measure to protect yourself from a “red alert zone” you already visited or you are going to visit, i.e. a hospital.

You just buy/find a small spray device in which to put the liquid and spray it in your mouth, throughout the day, now and then.

A mixture I find helpful for the above cases is the following:
Calendula 4 tbsp
Echinacea 4 tbsp
Berberis 3 tbsp
Propolis 2 tbsp
Thyme essential oil 5 drops.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

