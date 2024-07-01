Books to Add to Your Summer Beach Reading List

Literature

Summer is synonymous with the “beach read” which for most bibliophiles just means any genre of book they happen to be reading but instead of indoors they’re reading at the seashore or by the pool, as the case may be. Whether it’s a hard cover, paperback, Kindle or other e-reader, please take care of your reading material. A damp, sand-encrusted book left to decay on the beach is a sad sight and also not good for the environment. Seawater and chlorinated pools are probably not ideal for submerging electronic reading devices and cell phones either, so always be aware of your surroundings and greasy, sunscreen-covered hands when catching up on your reading this summer. The following are some suggestions for your summer beach reading list.

For those who enjoy retellings of Greek myths and book series, there happen to be plenty out there in various genres. The myth of Persephone and Hades seems especially potent as a source of inspiration for writers in recent years. There is a plethora of series inspired by the myth, including the ‘Hades x Persephone Saga’ series of seven books by bestselling author Scarlett St. Clair which begins with ‘A Touch of Darkness’ and sets the mythical characters in the modern world. The myth is reimagined here as a romantic fantasy with Persephone, unable to create life, bargaining with Hades, God of the Dead, risking her freedom while unexpectedly falling for him.

Hades & Persephone by Amelia Wilde is a trilogy available in one volume that transforms the myth into an ‘enemies to lovers’ romance but readers should be aware that the dark and violent aspects of the story are all here and some may find the content a bit too disturbing. This is definitely for a trilogy for adults only.

The myth of Eros and Psyche has also inspired various writers over the years. C.S. Lewis, best known for ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ wrote ‘Till We Have Faces,’ published in 1956, retelling the myth based on a chapter of Apuleius’ The Golden Ass, the only ancient Roman novel in Latin to survive in its entirety which is based on a lost Greek text by Lucius of Patrae. Lewis and many others regarded the book as his best novel. Told from the viewpoint of Psyche’s sister, Orual, ‘Till We Have Faces’ examines envy, betrayal, loss, blame, grief, guilt, and conversion, as noted in the book’s description. In this, his final— and most mature and masterful— novel, Lewis reminds us of our own fallibility and the role of a higher power in our lives.

Published in May of 2024, Psyche and Eros: A Novel by Luna McNamara, reimagines the myth as a romance between a god struck by his own cursed arrow and the mortal woman who teaches him what love truly means. According to the book’s description, Psyche, princess of Myce­nae, was born with a prophecy that she will one day conquer a great monster. Rejecting her royal duties, Psyche spends her youth mastering blade and bow, preparing for her destiny. Tales of her beauty and rebellious nature reach even the goddess Aphrodite, who decides to teach Psyche a lesson.

Aphro­dite commands Eros, the god of desire, to deliver a cruel love curse. After eons watching humanity misuse his gifts, the last thing Eros wants is to become involved in the chaos of the mortal world. But when he accidentally pricks himself with the arrow intended for Psyche, Eros finds himself doomed to yearn for a woman who will be torn from him the moment their eyes meet. This debut novel explores notions of trust, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a hero.