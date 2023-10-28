Books to Add to Your Reading List in Honor of ‘OXI’ Day October 28, 1940

Literature

For many Greek-Americans, celebrating ‘OXI’ Day is tied to their experience at Greek school, reciting poems and performing in plays about the event that changed the course of World War II. The details of what actually happened, how pivotal that day was in history, and Greece’s subsequent experience of the war should not be forgotten.

As many of the eyewitnesses and those who lived through the war are growing older and passing away, it becomes increasingly important to honor and remember the sacrifice and suffering the people endured at the time. Greece’s significant contribution to the war effort should be remembered always. Winston Churchill said: “Hence, we will not say that Greeks fight like heroes, but that heroes fight like Greeks.” Add the following books to your reading list to commemorate October 28, ‘OXI’ Day.

‘The First Victory: Greece in the Second World War’ by George C. Blytas is a history which includes the events leading up to the famous “OXI” of Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas to Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini’s ultimatum and Greece’s entry into World War II. The Greek victory over the Italians and the resistance that followed delayed Hitler’s plans to invade the Soviet Union, which many scholars agree changed the course of the war. The book also includes personal accounts from those who lived through WWII.

‘Modern Greeks: Greece in World War II: The German Occupation and National Resistance and Civil War’ by Costas Stassinopoulos, who actually fought in the resistance, is a unique history. Written by the father of Arianna (Stassinopoulos) Huffington, the book includes an introduction by Huffington. The book also delves into the aftermath of the war, the Greek Civil War.

‘The Defense and Fall of Greece 1940-41’ by John Carr details the heroic efforts of Greece against the Italians and then the Germans. Using Greek sources, the book offers insights into the Greek experience of World War II. The British and Commonwealth nations’ efforts to aid Greece in the fight are also recounted in this brief history. The book is a fine introduction to the events of 1940-41.

‘My Father Had This Luger: A True Story of Hitler’s Greece’ by Evangelos Louizos is a memoir that details Greece’s involvement in World War II. Evangelos is ten years old and lives in Kallithea on the outskirts of Athens. His experience of the war highlights the incredible endurance of the human spirit. The memories recorded in this volume give an extraordinary inside sense of what life was like right before the outbreak of war, during – and then after liberation.

‘When the Tree Sings’ by Stratis Haviaris is a novel that tells the story of the war through the eyes of a young boy in a small Greek village. The book describes the Nazi Occupation and the Greek Civil War vividly. Well-written and with a lyrical quality, the book is an unforgettable account of the war and its toll on the people. For many years, When the Tree Sings was out of print, but now thanks to the internet, it can be found online.

‘Once We Were Here’ by Christopher Cosmos was released in 2020 in honor for the 80th anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day, and to highlight how Greece helped the Allies win the war. A Greek-American, Cosmos, author and Black List screenwriter, was raised in the Midwest and attended the University of Michigan as the recipient of a Chick Evans Scholarship.

He spoke with The National Herald about the book in a previous interview, noting that, “I first heard the stories that became Once We Were Here when I was very young, so in many ways, this novel represents my life’s work. I went to the Greek Orthodox church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where I’m from and grew up, and one day after church there were a series of speakers who were just parishioners who lived through these events in Greece, before coming to America. One of them told a story about how they were so hungry after the Nazis came and occupied their village that they had to chew on the sole of their shoe, because the sole was made of leather. It’s a story and image that stuck with me, and that was when the idea for this novel first was born, and so, in a lot of ways, I’ve been writing it ever since.”

‘American Kid: Nazi-occupied Greece through a Child’s Eyes’ by Constance M. Constant is a vivid and moving story of survival. As the Greatest Generation grows older, it is vital to preserve stories of World War II, lest we forget the harsh times and the struggles that shaped the world we live in today. After fleeing from the Great Depression in the United States in the late 1930’s, Katherine and her three American-born children find themselves fleeing the Germans and then living under the Occupation for the duration of the war. For many children and grandchildren of immigrants, those years in Greece were never spoken of in the family, as if talking about it was too painful for our older relatives to share and so the truth of what happened is lost or only fragmentary. American Kid offers insights into the brutal years of Occupation that might otherwise be lost.

The above-mentioned books are available online.