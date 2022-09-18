Books Offering Insights on the Catastrophe, 100 Years Later

Literature

As this year marks the centennial of the Smyrna Catastrophe, The National Herald suggests the following books for those interested in learning more about what led to the burning of the cosmopolitan city that essentially changed the course of history for Hellenism and the world.

George Horton (1859-1942), the noted American philhellene, classicist, author, diplomat, ethnographer, and humanitarian activist is perhaps best known in the Greek community for saving innumerable lives in Asia Minor and especially from the Smyrna Catastrophe. The Blight of Asia, his 1926 book detailed Turkey’s atrocities against its non-Muslim minorities leading up to and including the Smyrna Catastrophe.

The Gentle American: George Horton’s Odyssey and His True Account of the Smyrna Catastrophe by Ismini Lamb and Christopher Lamb is a well-researched and well-written volume that highlights this remarkable historical figure and brings the events of that time period to life through Horton’s own words. Published in time for the 100th somber anniversary of the Smyrna Catastrophe, the book is a compelling biography of Horton that offers insights not only into his life’s journey but also into U.S. foreign policy and the humanitarian efforts in response to the tragic event that changed the course of world history. The Gentle American, published by Gorgias Press, is available online: https://bit.ly/3SVXydr.

The Great Fire: One American’s Mission to Rescue Victims of the 20th Century’s First Genocide by Lou Ureneck recounts the harrowing story of a Methodist Minister and a principled American naval officer who helped rescue more than 250,000 refugees during the genocide of Armenian and Greek Christians.

Paradise Lost: Smyrna 1922- The Destruction of Islam’s City of Tolerance by Giles Milton is a narrative history of the sacking of Smyrna and the subsequent population exchange of about 1.3 million Greeks from what is now Turkey and 350,000 Muslims from Greece. The well-researched book uses firsthand accounts from unpublished diaries and letters of Levantine families who are among the few impartial sources available, according to the author. Praised for its impartiality, the book, first published in 2008 in English, was also published in Greek and Turkish. It garnered media attention when the New York Times reported that Republican presidential candidate John McCain was reading the book on the campaign trail in 2008.

Benny Morris and Dror Ze’evi’s 2019 book, The Thirty-Year Genocide: Turkey’s Destruction of Its Christian Minorities, 1894-1924, is a reappraisal of the giant massacres perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire, and then the Turkish Republic, against their Christian minorities. Previous books have examined the genocides against the Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks separately or focused only on the period of 1913-1923, but The Thirty-Year Genocide is the first account to show that the three were actually one intentional effort to rid Anatolia of its Christian population.

The Asia Minor and Pontus Hellenic Research Center (AMPHRC), based in Chicago, has released a series on the Genocide of the Greeks of Asia Minor, Pontos, and Eastern Thrace and of the Armenians and Assyrians. The sixth book in the series is titled Genocide in the Ottoman Empire: the Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks, 1913-1923, edited by George N. Shirinian the Executive Director of the International Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, a division of the Zoryan Institute. His publications include Studies in Comparative Genocide and The Asia Minor Catastrophe and the Ottoman Greek Genocide: Essays on Asia Minor, Pontos, and Eastern Thrace, 1913–1923.

The Greek novel Tokei Maru by Eleni Andreadou and Zachos Samoladas attempts to bridge the historic facts with fiction, envisioning the life and times of the captain of the Japanese ship that rescued the refugees from certain death. The book follows the story of the captain of the Tokei Maru from 1863 Kagoshima, Japan, to 1931 Osaka. In the intervening years, historic events, like the Sino-Japanese and the Russo-Japanese wars, the navy patrols of the Japanese fleet in the Mediterranean Sea in the final days of World War I, the burning of Smyrna and the rescue of Greeks and Armenians in 1922, as well as the political uprising in the Far East in the mid-1920’s, mark the fictional life of the captain. Tokei Maru by Eleni Andreadou and Zachos Samoladas, published by Barbounakis Publications, is available online: www.barbounakis.com.