Books by Henriette Lazaridis to Add to Your List

Literature

Greek-American authors continue to release a variety of books in all genres. For those interested in compelling fiction to add to their reading list, Henriette Lazaridis is the author of The Clover House, her powerful debut novel which was a Boston Globe bestseller, Terra Nova, published in 2022, and the forthcoming Last Days in Plaka which is set to be released April 9, 2024.

“I grew up in the Boston area, the only child of expat parents, speaking Greek as my first language,” Lazaridis notes on her website. “My earliest encounters with stories came through the episodes from the Odyssey that my father told me at bedtime. Since hearing those tales of the traveler looking for his home, I’ve been interested in the issues of exile and nostalgia, belonging and identity, which I explored in my debut novel The Clover House and in various essays and stories.”

The Clover House begins in Boston in the year 2000 as Calliope Notaris Brown receives a shocking phone call. Her beloved uncle Nestor has passed away, and now Callie must fly to Patras, Greece, to claim her inheritance. Callie’s mother, Clio— with whom Callie has always had a difficult relationship— tries to convince her not to make the trip. Unsettled by her mother’s strange behavior, and uneasy about her own recent engagement, Callie decides to escape Boston for the city of her childhood summers. After arriving at the heady peak of Carnival, Callie begins to piece together what her mother has been trying to hide. Among Nestor’s belongings, she uncovers clues to a long-kept secret that will alter everything she knows about her mother’s past and about her own future.

Lazaridis notes on her website that “a lifelong fascination with explorer Robert Falcon Scott” led her to write her second novel Terra Nova, released December 6, 2022, about two fictional Antarctic explorers in 1910 and the woman who loves them both.

Her latest novel, Last Days in Plaka, explores the lies at the heart of an old woman’s identity and the desperation of a young woman’s struggle to belong.

As noted in the book’s description, “today’s Athens is a city of contradictions and complexity— it is grand and scruffy, ancient and modern, full of strivers, refugees and old-timers—and nowhere more so than the neighborhood of Plaka, where the Parthenon looms overhead and two women grapple with what is right and what is true, and how to live your life when you are running out of time.”

The Clover House and Terra Nova are available in bookstores and online. Last Days of Plaka is available for preorder.

Lazaridis’ short work has appeared in ELLE, The New York Times, New England Review, The Millions, Pangyrus, and more, and she has earned a Massachusetts Cultural Council Artists Grant. She is a graduate of Middlebury College, Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar, and the University of Pennsylvania. Having taught English at Harvard, she now teaches at GrubStreet in Boston. She founded The Drum Literary Magazine and currently runs the Krouna Writing Workshop in northern Greece. She writes the Substack newsletter The Entropy Hotel, at henriettelazaridis.substack.com.

More information is available online: henriettelazaridis.com.