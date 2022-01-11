x

January 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Literature

Book Review: The Dragon Doctor by Asimina Stasiopoulou

January 11, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
cover-drakos1-scaled
The Dragon Doctor by Asimina Stasinopoulou. Photo: Courtesy of Asimina Stasinopoulou

Children’s books that entertain young readers and also teach valuable life lessons are a great gift any time of the year. These books help youngsters learn about the world around them, especially during difficult times, while also inspiring them to read on their own.

The Dragon Doctor by Asimina Stasinopoulou, illustrated by Aristeidis Karavias, is now available in English online. The book features a young dragon named Hermes who is afraid of going to the doctor. Though his mom, Zacharenia, tells him they need to go, Hermes tries to avoid it. On the way, however, he learns about the necessity of going to the doctor and about vaccines in our lives as well as the importance of hygiene for staying healthy and keeping everyone safe.

The Dragon Doctor is the second book in the professions series and teaches in a clever and fun way how to protect both our own health and that of the people around us. The charming illustrations will delight young readers and draw them further into the story that follows Hermes on his journey to the doctor.

Asimina Stasinopoulou. Photo: Courtesy of Asimina Stasinopoulou

Stasinopoulou was born and raised in Athens and is the the mother of a young son. She told The National Herald that “from a young age I loved to travel with my pen and capture my thoughts on paper.”

“In 2018, I published my first book entitled ‘Sta Monopatia tou Erota’ (In the Paths of Love) in collaboration with Anatolikos publications and my first children’s book entitled ‘O Drakos Pyrosvestis’ (The Dragon Firefighter) in collaboration with Oselotos publications.”

The Dragon Firefighter, available online in Greek, also features illustrations by Karavias and helps children understand the importance and benefits of Mother Nature in our lives. The book follows a little dragon as he learns that everyone is responsible for protecting the environment.

In 2019, her book ‘Paixnidia Exousias’ (Power Games) also from Oselotos was published, followed by the children’s book ‘O Drakos Yiatros’ (The Dragon Doctor) in 2020 again with Oselotos publications. The Greek version of The Dragon Doctor was nominated for the Greek state book awards.

“In 2021, I collaborated with the Ontimes Books Publishing House based in England for the translation into English and the release of my children’s book The Dragon Doctor to the world market,” Stasinopoulou told TNH.

“I am a columnist in the ‘Pena’ column for Vivlion Orizontes and in the literary magazine ‘Thematofylakes logo technis’ where I write to this day,” she added.

Stasinopoulou also maintains her own blog where she shares her views and suggestions with the reading public and her followers on social media.

In 2019 and 2020, she contributed her children’s stories, ‘Sto Nisi tis Ftou Xelefterias’ and ‘To Magiko sentouki tou pappou’ respectively, to Kefalos, the literary magazine of Kefalonia.

Stasinopoulou’s latest novel for adults, entitled ‘Hi Goitia tis Elxis’ (The Charm of Attraction), in Greek, is now available online from Elkistis Publishing.

The Dragon Doctor by Asimina Stasinopoulou, in English, is available online.

 

