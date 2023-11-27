x

November 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Literature

Book Review: Lauren Grodstein’s Masterpiece of Historical Fiction Set in Warsaw Ghetto During WWII

November 27, 2023
By Associated Press
Book Review - We Must Not Think of Ourselves
This cover image released by Algonquin Books shows "We Must Not Think of Ourselves" by Lauren Grodstein. (Algonquin via AP)

The Oneg Shabbat archive was a secret project of Jewish prisoners in the Warsaw Ghetto to record their histories as they awaited deportation to Nazi death camps during World War II. Lauren Grodstein has used this historical fact as the basis for her mesmerizing new novel, “We Must Not Think of Ourselves.”

It is narrated by a fictional schoolteacher, Adam Paskow, who conducts interviews for the real-life archives as he falls in love with a married woman, Sala Wiskoff, with whom he shares overcrowded quarters.

Grodstein, who was inspired to write the book after a Jewish family heritage trip to Warsaw, where she first encountered the diary entries, propaganda posters and other materials that comprise the archives, excels at character development and naturalistic dialogue. In Adam, she has created an immensely appealing protagonist, notwithstanding his adulterous affair with Sala, who is equally charismatic.

Before the war, Adam was living a quiet, bookish life in a prosperous neighborhood of Warsaw with his wealthy Polish Catholic wife. They were very much in love. But after she dies and the Nazis invade Poland, he is forced out of their cozy flat (“filled with books and Oriental rugs”) and into the gated and locked ghetto, patrolled by armed guards, where he teaches English to some of the displaced children.

Adam and Sala are flirtatious almost from the beginning as Adam, who is a bit of a dreamer, struggles to comprehend the reality of their situation. “They can’t kill all of us,” he says to Sala. “Can’t they?” she replies. “It’s illogical,” he reasons. “And the Nazis pride themselves on being logical.” Later, he thinks to himself, “How on earth could they pull such a thing off? And would the world really… let them?”

Of course, it does. As the war drags on and conditions in the ghetto worsen, Adam finally has a moment of reckoning. Reflecting on the purpose of the project launched by historian Emanuel Ringelblum, who named it Oneg Shabbat, or “joy of the sabbath,” after the day of the week when the archivists met, Adam thinks: “Now I realize that we are creating a portrait of Polish Jews at the end of our history.”

But that was not to be. In a twist on “Sophie’s Choice,” Adam, who never identified strongly as a Jew before the war, obtains documents that will let him and two others escape to freedom — he just has to decide which two. It is a deeply moving conclusion to an extraordinary work of historical fiction.


By ANN LEVIN Associated Press

RELATED

Literature
TNH’s Favorite Books to Give as Gifts This Year

As the gift-giving season gets into full swing, books are a great option for everyone on your list.

Literature
Irish Writer Paul Lynch Wins Booker Prize with Dystopian Novel ‘Prophet Song’
Literature
Greeks in Hollywood Highlights the Silent Film Era

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Police Arrest Suspect in the Shooting of 3 Men of Palestinian Descent near the University of Vermont

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.

NEW YORK – The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place Friday, January 19, 2024, 7 PM, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio.

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek islands and beyond, is delighted to connect its customers to three new countries (Croatia, Montenegro and Italy) adding six new ports (Kefalonia, Katakolo, and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro; and Bari in Italy) for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Oneg Shabbat archive was a secret project of Jewish prisoners in the Warsaw Ghetto to record their histories as they awaited deportation to Nazi death camps during World War II.

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles and the Maids of Athena gathered at St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.