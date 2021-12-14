Athens Μetro System Fully Reopens After Bomb Threat

Editorial
In the End, Justice and Truth, Prevail. Take My Vindication as an Example.
NEW YORK – At 9:14 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, I received the following e-mail from the Columbia University Associate Registrar: “I just directed that your electronic diploma be issued.
Obituaries
Memory Eternal Christos George Kalyvas
We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our beloved Christos George Kalyvas on December 10th, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Church
The 67th birthday of the Patriarch of Alexandria
JOHANNESBURG - On the 25 November 2021, Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa, celebrated his 67th birthday at The Hellenic Community of Germiston in Johannesburg.