Athens Μetro System Fully Reopens After Bomb Threat

Society

ATHENS – The Athens metro system fully reopened on Tuesday evening after a bomb threat earlier.

Services were interrupted in the entire Athens metro and electric railway (ISAP) networks early evening Tuesday, after an unknown caller alerted authorities at 15:50 about imminent bomb explosions in the Syntagma Square and Monastiraki train stations.

The caller said bombs would go off at 16:15 and 16:40, respectively, at the two stations.

Both train stations were evacuated to facilitate the bomb squad’s investigation with sniffer dogs.