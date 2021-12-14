x

December 15, 2021

Athens Μetro System Fully Reopens After Bomb Threat

December 14, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, use the escalators of Keramikos Metro station in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, use the escalators of Keramikos Metro station in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The Athens metro system fully reopened on Tuesday evening after a bomb threat earlier.

Services were interrupted in the entire Athens metro and electric railway (ISAP) networks early evening Tuesday, after an unknown caller alerted authorities at 15:50 about imminent bomb explosions in the Syntagma Square and Monastiraki train stations.

The caller said bombs would go off at 16:15 and 16:40, respectively, at the two stations.

Both train stations were evacuated to facilitate the bomb squad’s investigation with sniffer dogs.

