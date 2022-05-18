BoG: Greek Budget Deficit Shrank to €4.0 Bln in Jan-April

Economy

ATHENS – The Greek cash budget deficit shrank to 4.0 billion euros in the January-April period from 9.4 billion in the corresponding period last year, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday. The central bank, in a report, said that the state budget recorded a primary deficit of 921 million euros in the four-month period from a deficit of 6.5 billion euros in the same period in 2021 and noted that this development reflected an increase in state budget revenue to 15.6 billion euros from 13.7 billion last year, while budget spending fell to 19.6 billion from 22.1 billion euros, respectively.