Society

ATHENS – The unconscious body of a 47-year-old foreign national was found in the sea early on Tuesday, off the coast of Hersonissos, Crete.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Heraklion, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The coast guard in Hersonissos is to conduct an inquiry, while the body has been taken to Heraklion’s University General Hospital for an autopsy.