Body Found on Beach on Skopelos Probably Belongs to Missing Monk

ATHENS – A body found on a Skopelos island beach on Tuesday probably belongs to a monk that went missing on December 22, 2021, the port authorities said.

The 58-year-old monk from Mt Athos had gone fishing in the sea off the monastic peninsula on December 20. His boat was found empty and was towed to Daphni, the port of Mt. Athos.

The body is expected to be transferred to the Larissa coroner within the day.