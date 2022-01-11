x

January 11, 2022

Society

Body Found on Beach on Skopelos Probably Belongs to Missing Monk

January 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Hellenic Coast Guard. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis, File
Hellenic Coast Guard. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis, File

ATHENS – A body found on a Skopelos island beach on Tuesday probably belongs to a monk that went missing on December 22, 2021, the port authorities said.

The 58-year-old monk from Mt Athos had gone fishing in the sea off the monastic peninsula on December 20. His boat was found empty and was towed to Daphni, the port of Mt. Athos.

The body is expected to be transferred to the Larissa coroner within the day.

