Body Βelonging to Μissing Μigrant Recovered in the Sea Area of Tinos

ATHENS – A body that was found by the coast guard early Tuesday 28 December 2021 in the sea area of Aghios Fokas, Tinos island, belongs to a missing migrant that was on board a sailing boat that capsized on Christmas Eve off the island of Paros.

It is noted that another body of a missing man who was also passenger of the sailing boat was located in the sea area Kionia of Tinos on Monday 27 December.

According to the rescued 63 migrants’ testimonies, the two men were on the boat.

Eighteen individuals died in the migrants’ boat tragedy while three persons, allegedly the traffickers, have been arrested.