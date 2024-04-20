x

April 20, 2024

‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria

April 20, 2024
By The National Herald
revised flyer boann
The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in collaboration with Boann Books and Media present ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ at the GCC, April 25-28, one weekend only. Photo: Courtesy of the GCC

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in collaboration with Boann Books and Media present ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, April 25-28, one weekend only.

Written by John Kearns, directed by Mary Linehan and featuring actors James Armstrong and Kylie Logan, ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ is a poetic drama based on Boann, the Irish goddess of poetry who created the River Boyne. The young, spirited Boann and her father, Nechtan, run the White Cow pub atop a forbidden well. Boann wants to innovate while Nechtan wants the pub to remain as it is.

The play will be presented with Greek supertitles and opens on Thursday, April 25, 8 PM. At the performance on Friday, April 26, Maura Clare will provide a free tasting of Smuggling Nun Irish Poitin whiskey and a signature cocktail for ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom.’

Performances are at 8 PM on Thursday, April 25, Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, and at 3 PM on Sunday, April 28.

Tickets are $20, available online: https://shorturl.at/npPUW

More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.

