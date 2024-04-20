‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria

Culture

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in collaboration with Boann Books and Media present ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, April 25-28, one weekend only.

Written by John Kearns, directed by Mary Linehan and featuring actors James Armstrong and Kylie Logan, ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom’ is a poetic drama based on Boann, the Irish goddess of poetry who created the River Boyne. The young, spirited Boann and her father, Nechtan, run the White Cow pub atop a forbidden well. Boann wants to innovate while Nechtan wants the pub to remain as it is.

The play will be presented with Greek supertitles and opens on Thursday, April 25, 8 PM. At the performance on Friday, April 26, Maura Clare will provide a free tasting of Smuggling Nun Irish Poitin whiskey and a signature cocktail for ‘Boann and the Well of Wisdom.’

Performances are at 8 PM on Thursday, April 25, Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, and at 3 PM on Sunday, April 28.

Tickets are $20, available online: https://shorturl.at/npPUW

More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.