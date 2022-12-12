x

December 12, 2022

Blood-Stained Envelope Containing Animal Eyes Found outside Ukrainian Embassy

December 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Embassy of Ukraine to the Hellenic Republic
Embassy of Ukraine to the Hellenic Republic. (Photo via Facebook)

ATHENS – An envelope covered in blood was found outside the Ukrainian Embassy in the suburb of Filothei in Athens on Monday. According to the Hellenic Police, an embassy guard who found the envelope immediately called the police and it was picked up by a bomb squad unit.

Further investigation showed that, in addition to blood, it also contained the eyes of animals.

The case is now being investigated by the Northeastern Attica police sub-directorate.

