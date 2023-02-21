x

February 21, 2023

Blinken Wraps up Visit in Athens with Tour of Agora, Meeting of EMAK Rescuers (Photos)

February 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece US
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, Archbishop of Athens and leader of Greece's Orthodox Church, Ieronymos II, second left, and ambassador George James Tsunis, second right, pose for a photo after the opening ceremony for a new wing of the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)

ATHENS – A Greece-United States Action Plan for culture was signed on Tuesday by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and visiting US State Department Secretary Antony Blinken, prior to the latter’s departure from Athens.

The plan aims to protect archaeological and ethnological material of Greece, by imposing restrictions in specific categories. It was first signed in 2011 and renewed in 2016 and 2021, and the renewed plan was also signed by Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield.

Blinken was in Greece on a two-day visit to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and launch the 4th Greece-US Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias.

Also on Tuesday, Blinken met with main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in the late morning. Later, he was given a tour of the Ancient Agora of Athens by Bonna Wescoat, director of the American School of Classical Studies and met – at the American embassy – with the Fire Brigade’s emergency management EMAK and with emergency ambulance team EKAV, both of whom helped in the rescue efforts after Türkiye’s deadly earthquakes. The meeting at the embassy was also attende by Climate Change and Civil Defence Minister Christos Stylianidis and US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, and Blinken thanked the members of the teams for their work.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, and ambassador George James Tsunis, right, open a new wing of the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Blinken is on a two-day trip in Athens, after his visit to Turkey, to meet with the country’s leadership and launch the fourth round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, opens a new wing of the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks to Lina Mendoni, Greek Minister of Culture and Sports, during a visit to the ancient Agora in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, is accompanied by Lina Mendoni, Greek Minister of Culture and Sports, during a visit to the ancient temple of Hephaestus at the ancient Agora in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, and Christos Stelianidis, Greece’s Minister for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, meet with a Greek Search and Rescue team that assisted during the earthquake in Turkey, in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

