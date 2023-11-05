x

November 5, 2023

Blinken Stops on Cyprus After Trying to Break Hamas-Israel Conflict

November 5, 2023
By The National Herald
MPLINKEN-XRISTODOYLIDHS-LARNAKA-2
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a stopover on Cyprus on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus)

NICOSIA – Frustrated in efforts to find a solution to stop the fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a stopover on Cyprus, which is taking in Americans fleeing the conflict.

He thanked President  Nikos Christodoulides for allowing the evacuees on the island where the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government is a member of the European Union and offer to be a conduit for humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The Wall Street Journal said the two talked about possibly cooperating more on humanitarian efforts to bring food and fuel and medicine and essential goods to the blockaded Gaza Strip where nearly 10,000 civilians have been killed.

There was worry that it would spill over into the region and Blinken also went to the West Bank, a landlocked Palestinian enclave inside Israel, where he met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
There has been fighting back and forth there two between Palestinians and Israelis but the war against Hamas hasn’t brought forth a regional conflict although it has seen Turkey back the terrorists and break with Israel.

In October, the U.S. evacuated Americans in Gaza through a sea route out of Israel to Cyprus.

The US embassy in Israel said in a security update that it will help American citizens and their families leave the northern Israeli port city Haifa and head to Cyprus by sea to avoid the fighting.

The New York Times said that Blinken’s visit to the West Bank followed talks with Israeli and Arab leaders in Tel Aviv and Amman, Jordan, focused on preventing Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip from spreading.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2023/11/05/world/israel-hamas-war-gaza-news

He also wanted the Israeli government do more to limit civilian casualties although air strikes have hit a refugee camp and more than 3,600 children have been killed among the growing casualties.

Blinken had urged protections for Palestinian noncombatants and for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, even as he supported Israel’s right to defend itself, unable to end the stalemate.

