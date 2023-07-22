x

July 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

Society

Blaze Rages Out of Control on Greek Island of Rhodes, Forcing Evacuations Including from 2 Resorts

July 22, 2023
By Associated Press
ΑΝΕΞΕΛΕΓΚΤΗ ΓΙΑ 4Η ΗΜΕΡΑ Η ΠΥΡΚΑΓΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΡΟΔΟ-ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΕΣ ΚΙΟΤΑΡΙ, ΛΑΡΔΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΓΛΥΣΤΡΑ (ΑΡΓΥΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΤΙΚΟΣ /EUROKINISSI)
Fifth day of wildfires on Rhodes, Thursday July 20, 2023. (ARGYRIS MANNTIKOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS — A large blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous center, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread Saturday toward the coast on the island’s central-eastern side. Local media reported the fires had reached three hotels, whose clients had already been evacuated.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said Saturday afternoon that the residents of four localities were sent SMS messages to evacuate – in two localities they were told to move to the northeast and, in two others, to the southwest.

Fifth day of wildfires on Rhodes, Thursday July 20, 2023. (ARGYRIS MANNTIKOS/EUROKINISSI)

Artopios said that over 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters. The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.

The main front of the fire is a triangle, with two of its points near the sea and one in the mountains. On maps, each side of the triangle appears more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) long.

Three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches. Twenty private boats were assisting and the Greek navy was sending a vessel.

Fifth day of wildfires on Rhodes, Thursday July 20, 2023. (ARGYRIS MANNTIKOS/EUROKINISSI)

The blaze in Rhodes was just one, the most dangerous, of several active across Greece, Artopios said.

The fire northwest of Athens and one near Sparta were subsiding, he said, although the conditions, including temperatures set to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday and low humidity (below 15%), mean that the danger is not over and more wildfires might break out.

The Fire Service has designated almost the whole eastern part of the mainland, plus the islands of Evia and Rhodes as well as large swaths of the southwest, as Category 5, the highest for the risk of fire outbreaks Sunday. A further good chunk of the country has been designated Category 4, very high risk.

Fifth day of wildfires on Rhodes, Thursday July 20, 2023. (ARGYRIS MANNTIKOS/EUROKINISSI)

There will be a brief respite in the heat wave Monday, but it will resume Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have warned.

Firefighting forces from eight European Union countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Artopios said. Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, mostly aerial equipment.


By DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

Fifth day of wildfires on Rhodes, Thursday July 20, 2023. (ARGYRIS MANNTIKOS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Bodies of 4 Pakistanis Who Perished in Massive Migrant Boat Sinking off Greece Brought Home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The bodies of four Pakistanis who were among the hundreds who perished when a migrant vessel sank last month in one of the deadliest shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea were brought home on Friday, officials said.

Society
Experiences with Herbal Medicine Gaining Popularity in Greece
Society
High Prices Not Keeping British Tourists from Coming to Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.