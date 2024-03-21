x

March 21, 2024

Blame Game Parliament Debate Over Deadly Greek Train Crash Causes 

March 21, 2024
By The National Herald
[368152] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΡΙΣΜΑΤΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΟΛΥΝΕΚΡΟ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΚΟ ΔΥΣΤΥΧΗΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΤΕΜΠΩΝ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
DEBATE IN THE PLENARY SESSION OF PARLIAMENT ON THE FINDINGS OF THE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY INTO THE FATAL TRAIN ACCIDENT IN TEMPE (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A debate in Parliament over the February, 2023 train crash at Tempe that killed 57 people dissolved into animosity between the ruling New Democracy which said it was human error and rival parties who said it was criminal.

A parliamentary panel dominated by the Conservatives had kept its work secret but the New Democracy members blamed the stationmaster and those on duty while other parties said there was negligence.

While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis initially said it was human error before backtracking, that was nevertheless cited by his party’s Members of Parliament although he later said the causes would be found and those responsible held to account.

That hasn’t happened yet as only the stationmaster who had a brief training period and was on the job for only a few days and a handful of railway officials have been charged although electronic safety measures weren’t in place and delayed for years.

A survey found that 77 percent of respondents believe there is a government coverup and a petition signed by 1.8 million people demanded an end to immunity from prosecution for lawmakers and ministers.

Each party submitted its own findings, leaving the issue in a mire and no sign yet of anyone being taken to court, which can take years in Greece, as in the case of the July 23, 2018 deadly wildfires still bogged down.

Earlier, the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) told the newspaper that a Constitutional provision in Greece protecting ministers from prosecution is “in breach of EU regulations and law” and is blocking the probe.

The parents of victims filed a request in Parliament calling for the immunity from prosecution of two former transport ministers – New Democracy’ss Kostas Karamanlis and SYRIZA’s Christos Spirtzis – to be lifted.

“We reiterate our proposal to set up a preliminary investigation committee for EPPO’s conclusion, based on the new evidence,” said PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, who didn’t say what it was.

SYRIZA’s parliamentary group leader Sokratis Famellos said, “The evidence that has emerged, but also what the parents and families of the victims have brought out into the public sphere, is more than enough to form a preliminary committee.”

He added, “However, whatever we bring, the government will reject it. We have a political dilemma. Do we follow the obligation we have from the evidence or do we ask for the entire file to be investigated by the judiciary?”

Minister of State Makis Voridis urged him to clarify whether Famellos intends to submit a proposal for a preliminary investigation and added, “On the one hand you judge that there are criminal responsibilities, on the other you do not even take responsibility for the proposal to set up a preliminary committee.”

Greek Authorities Overhaul Wildfire Response Plans ahead of Summer Fire Season

ATHENS — Greek authorities presented new plans Thursday for tackling wildfires which often ravage the country during its hot, dry summers, including changes in the deployment of firefighting aircraft and increased staffing in specialized forest firefighting units.

SYRIZA's Ex-Transport Minister Wants Immunity Lifted for Train Crash Probe
Greece Tops List of Countries With Fastest Business Environment Progress

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Piraeus Bank Sees Dividend Payment for First Times Since 2008, Christos Megalou Says to Bloomberg (Vid)

ATHENS - Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou shares his views on growth outlook, dividend payments and Greece's economic recovery.

ATHENS — Greek authorities presented new plans Thursday for tackling wildfires which often ravage the country during its hot, dry summers, including changes in the deployment of firefighting aircraft and increased staffing in specialized forest firefighting units.

ATHENS – Six prominent international arbitration practitioners have joined forces to launch the Greek Women in International Arbitration Group (GreekWIAG), with the mission of connecting Greek women in the field from around the globe and providing opportunities for networking, training, and mentoring.

NOICOSIA - Hoping to accelerate food deliveries and humanitarian aid to Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip by Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists, officials from 36 countries and UN agencies met on Cyprus, which has become a conduit for getting supplies there.

In Ikaria, the island of longevity, the restaurant bar Platanos with a history of 30 years is for sale.

