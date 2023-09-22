Blame Game, Infighting Over Whose Fault for Greece’s Deadly Floods

Society

FILE - Floodwaters and mud cover the town of Palamas, after the country's rainstorm record, in Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rescue crews in helicopters and boats are plucking people from houses in central Greece inundated by tons of water and mud after severe rainstorms caused widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

ATHENS – As a prosecutor is investigating why anti-flood measures weren’t carried out for years before record rains in central Greece destroyed agricultural lands, the state, regional and local authorities are blaming each other.

The investigation will include where 240 million euros ($256 million) in state funds earmarked for anti-flood projects went – they largely weren’t done, which made the flood damage worse, costing 2.5 billion euros ($2.67 million.)

As the probe is ongoing, the site EURACTIV said there were reports that a dike at the Kalentzis River was deliberately breached to save the city of Karditsa, which led to the village of Palamas being submerged.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/energy-environment/news/greece-under-scrutiny-for-failing-to-implement-eus-floods-directive/

Greece faces auditing from the European Union as well for failing to implement legislation designed to limit the effects of rain and floods, the site said, measures that member states are supposed to report every six years.

The European Commission is closely following the implementation of the Floods Directive, a Commission spokesperson told the news site although the EU has been reluctant to interfere in Greece.

The New Democracy government said monies to deal with flood prevention had been given to local authorities, the work largely not carried out and finger pointing is going on between them as well as regional governments.