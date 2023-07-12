Bishop Apostolos of Medeia the New Metropolitan of New Jersey

Community

BOSTON – The Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, at its special meeting via ZOOM on Wednesday, July 5 under the chairmanship of Archbishop Elpidophoros, expressed its preference for Bishop Apostolos of Medeia for the vacant position of Metropolitan of New Jersey. He led the list of candidates on the ‘triprosopon’ (three person ballot), receiving eight votes. Archimandrite Antony Vrame, Director of Holy Cross Orthodox Press received five votes, and Archimandrite Fr. George Nikas, presiding priest at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Sault Lake City, UT, gained four votes.

The duration of the meeting was just twenty minutes and the Synod delt only with the triprosopon selection, which was predetermined as The National Herald had revealed in its Electronic Editions with an article titled ‘Patriarch Bartholomew and the Phanar Synod Τhwarted the Plans of Archbishop Elpidophoros’.

Specifically we had reported that “Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Phanar Synod thwarted the plans of Archbishop Elpidophoros during the session of the Synod held in Constantinople on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as they reportedly caught him engaging in lies and misinformation. We reveal here that the Metropolis of New Jersey will not be abolished and attached to the Direct Archdiocesan District as Elpidophoros had planned, but in the next Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the end of July, a Metropolitan of New Jersey will be elected. This also means that the existing Charter remains in full force, despite Elpidophoros’ efforts to change it by abolishing the Metropolises and downgrading the Metropolitans. Οn Wednesday, July 5, the Eparchial Synod will hold an extraordinary session to prepare the three-person list of nominees (τριπρόσωπον), as provided for by the Charter, which will be submitted to the Patriarchate.”

Bishop Apostolos of Medeia is currently serving as Archepiscopal Vicar in the Metropolis of New Jersey.

The next meeting of the Synod of the Phanar has been set for July 24 and 25, this time at Halki Theological School, and Apostolos will be formally elected Metropolitan of New Jersey, succeeding Metropolitan Evangelos, who was uncanonically dethroned in October, 2020 by Patriarch Bartholomew and his Synod at that time without prior notification of the Eparchial Synod in the United States. At the same meeting they abolished the Charter, which they reinstated later. All these things happened because Elpidophoros with lies and misinformation managed to convince the Patriarch, who was later forced to apologize to the Hierarchs of the Archdiocese of America during their meeting at the Phanar on April 5, 2023 according to the highly confidential report revealed by The National Herald. Part of the report was posted on its Greek and English websites and is included in this issue.

According to that report: “It was then stressed that the Charter is only a part of the matters pertaining to the relations between the Mother Church and the Holy Archdiocese of America, which have been tested in the past and through the errors of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, for which His All Holiness, in a profoundly substantial gesture of high symbolism, has apologized.”

When Metropolitan Methodios of Boston asked Bartholomew why he did all these things, he replied by saying that “this was done at the request of the Archbishop of America, which was accepted by the Holy Synod,” but he admitted that this decision was taken without giving prior notice [to the Eparchial Synod in America] and without following the review procedure provided for in Article 25 of the Charter.”

The Archdiocese issued the following Announcement regarding the meeting of the Eparchial Synod:

“Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Holy Eparchial Synod

New York, NY

July 5, 2023

Communiqué of the Holy Eparchial Synod

Today His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros presided over a special meeting of the Holy Eparchial Synod which was convened through videoconference.

As previously announced during the most recent meeting of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, of which the Archbishop serves as a member for the current period, the Archbishop proposed to fill the vacancy in the See of the Holy Metropolis of New Jersey. The Eparchial Synod unanimously approved this proposal and then proceeded to form the three-candidate list (triprosopon).

The confidential voting process was based on the List of Clergy eligible for election fulfilling the Conditions of Article 14 of the Charter of the Archdiocese recently approved by the Ecumenical Patriarchate (June 15, 2023).

The triprosopon for the Metropolis of New Jersey was determined as follows:

His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia with eight votes;

The Very Reverend Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne Anton Vrame with five votes;

The Very Reverend Archimandrite George Nikas with four votes.

The Archbishop will submit by letter today the triprosopon to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and to the Holy and Sacred Synod to serve as the basis for the canonical election of a new Metropolitan of New Jersey.

From the Chief Secretariat.”