Bishop Andonios to TNH on St. Michael’s Home Becoming a Reality

NEW YORK – St. Michael’s Home in Yonkers opened its doors in May 1958 and since then has been a safe haven for countless Greek Orthodox seniors who receive quality care provided by a dedicated staff. The nursing home was designed by His Eminence Archbishop Michael, who had recognized the critical need for a facility to care for the growing number of Greek Orthodox seniors in America, feeling a deep sense of indebtedness to the pioneers of the Greek-American community who had overcome poverty and many hardships and with their hard work and selfless devotion established churches, parish schools, foundations, and the Archdiocese.

As it began to gain a very good reputation and demands for its services increased, it became clear in 2002 that it needed to expand not only to accommodate more Greek-American seniors, but more importantly, to add higher levels of licensed care. Already since then, His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, director of the nursing home since 1996, had begun efforts to find a place that could offer services to a larger number of people, but also provide all the services, that even if someone ceases to be self-dependent, he will not be forced to leave the institution, for reasons imposed by the state. After an exhaustive search for a suitable new location, in 2014, St. Michael’s managed to purchase a former high school of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Center for $7,000,000.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot building complex on 11 acres was judged to be the most suitable site for the new facility, particularly because it offered room for future expansion, but also because the Uniondale area was accessible from all directions in the metropolitan area and had a high concentration of Greek Orthodox parishes and the faithful, as well as close proximity to important medical facilities.

The National Herald had the opportunity to speak with Bishop Andonios, about this historic moment, where after great efforts he feels particularly proud of the new state-of-the-art building, which bears the stamp of his unceasing effort and will continue the history of St. Michael’s together with all the members of the Board of Directors and anyone else who wishes to join in this huge project, giving the opportunity to many elderly people of all nationalities, to enjoy their golden years through the beauty of care, creativity, proper communication, and upgrading the quality of their lives. Bishop Andonios, who was born in New York with roots from Asia Minor and Pontus, was for five years a vicar of Archbishop Iakovos, in 1989 he became an elder, remained in the Archdiocese as director of the Archbishop’s office and in 1996 before Archbishop Iakovos resigned, he appointed him director of St. Michael’s Home in Yonkers. For 10 years, he was Chancellor of the Archdiocese, but his agreement with Archbishop Dimitrios was that he would continue the management of the nursing home. In 2002, he was ordained a Bishop.

TNH: Your Grace, how did you come to the decision to make such major changes to St Michael’s Home?

Bishop Andonios: Twenty years ago we started on the idea and made the decision that an expansion should be made to the nursing home because the State of New York has a requirement that when a resident cannot walk or needs serious medical assistance, they must be transferred immediately to other institutions. Unfortunately, however, we could not expand the building in Yonkers, so we began our quest to find a suitable site in another area. It took almost 14-15 years until we found and bought this property in Uniondale and about a year and a half ago we started the project. In Uniondale we will be able to accommodate up to 160 people, while now in Yonkers we can only accommodate 60 people. The most important thing is that instead of the one permit we have from the state, we will now get 4-5 permits, since we will accept not only Greeks exclusively. This will allow us to offer greater care to the residents and most importantly, no one will have to leave the establishment.

The forced departure is very difficult for people, because they are cut off from the relationships they have built with other Greeks and Greek-Americans, they are cut off from the church. When the nursing home began to operate, most of the residents were immigrants from Greece and did not speak English very well, so the coexistence with others who spoke the Greek language was a balm. For many years, we have also had Greek-American residents who speak English, who, although they could go to another nursing home, prefer to be in a Greek Orthodox environment.

TNH: From your experience, how much has the Greek’s relationship with his elderly parents changed? In the past, but even today in Greece, the admission of parents to a nursing home is considered abandonment.

Bishop Andonios: Things have changed whether we like it or not. In the past, when I was young, no young person left home unless they were going to get married, and unlike today when parents reached a certain age it was your duty to have them live with you in your home and take care of them. That has changed today. First of all, people are living longer. Recently a lady passed away who was 102 years old and her children were 70! Who should these children take care of? Themselves or their mother? Also, married couples today work, so if they have their parents at home they will be alone all day which is very unpleasant, because the elderly want company, not solitude. There are generally many different circumstances today that often require a child to put their parent in a nursing home. Even on his own the elderly parent can choose to go if he feels he is burdening his children. Other times, the children are scattered in other cities or even countries and cannot pay attention to their parents. In addition, even if the adult children are close by, it is very difficult to take care of an elderly parent who has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and needs special care.

TNH: Are the residents you currently have in Yonkers satisfied with their nursing home stay?

Bishop Andonios: They are very happy. There are also people who, even in heaven will not be happy, because they would rather be with their family, but they are a small percentage. Here they have their company, they have people with the same experiences at close ages and they are all like a family. They do not feel abandoned by their children, because they visit them and on holidays they come and eat together, or bring them home for the weekend. We can take care of them the same as they would at home with their children, but if there are difficulties, that’s why we are here, to help the elderly find a warm, welcoming, Greek, Christian corner. I feel it is our obligation as a church, as a community, to have an institution of excellence for the elderly. We, who have lived in New York all our lives, know that there are several institutions for the elderly, most of which are Jewish. They have taken great care of their elders. We also have a duty to take care of our elders.

TNH: The church receives many donations from the faithful. Why hasn’t there been a plan to build more nursing homes all over the U.S. all these years?

Bishop Andonios: I have always said this, because for 10 years I was a consultant for Philoptochos and I said that in the big U.S. cities there should be a Church institution for the elderly. I do not know why [a plan is not in place to build more nursing homes]. Maybe they fear it is a difficult goal to achieve. But what interests me is what I have undertaken now, which apart from the obligation I feel, I am also proud of what our already existing institution has offered to the elderly. I am also grateful to the people who are helping us in our effort to build what you saw in Uniondale, an outstanding facility for seniors who, when they walk in, will not feel that this is where their life ends, but that this is where another part of life begins, in a more modern environment, with more people to chat with, have fun, and relax.

TNH: What does old age mean to you, as you experience it through the elderly you come into contact with every day?

Bishop Andonios: I don’t know if this will be the answer you expect, but when I first came to the institution in 1996, I knew nothing. A lady from the tax office urged me to visit a Jewish nursing home, “to see how such institutions are properly run” and I saw the big difference. In our nursing home then, the people who came were as if they were waiting for death. Now after all these years, the spirit has completely changed. Now, the elderly are having a good time, they have company, even if they are often limited by their health problems, they look forward to tomorrow with joy and hope, not with the expectation of death. The only entertainment they had back then was to watch a video we would play for them after dinner. Nothing else. Over the years, we have enriched the program with many activities, so that people do not feel useless. For example, the ladies make cookies, church bread, anything else that pleases them and makes them feel at home.

TNH: What is it that you would like the Greek-American community to know about this so vital effort?

Bishop Andonios: What we are seeking now is help from the people who can, to finish the project. We are at a critical moment with finances, because we have to open the new home next year. What I would like to say to the Greek-American community is that they should not be ashamed if they are feeling pressured, to put their parents in such a nursing home. We guarantee you, that what is still under construction in Yonkers, will make us all proud, because the Greek community in New York will have such a modern, beautiful retirement home, with staff, with nurses, with doctors, with a Greek church, with activities to keep the elderly busy and much more, which you can ask us about whenever you want, which will help them to beautify their life and stop it being lonely and perhaps unhappy. I would like to thank all of you, who have supported us until now, and especially the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. Valiotis for the great contributions and financial support they have given to our new project.