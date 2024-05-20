x

May 21, 2024

Birthright Hellas: Life-Changing Opportunity, Free 10-Day Program in Thessaloniki

May 20, 2024
By The National Herald
thessaloniki
The Lefkos Pyrgos (White Tower) of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Nafsika G. via Unsplash)

HOUSTON, TX – Birthright Hellas announced that its free Summer Program for Greek-American Youth 18 to 28 years old with the Hellenic Open University in Mystras, Greece has just 10 open positions remaining.

Apply online now through the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, https://hcc-sw.org/.

Birthright Hellas also announced that applications are open for a 10-day free educational and cultural Program in Thessaloniki the last 10 days of July 2024 for 18 to 25 year-old Greek-Americans sponsored by the General Secretariat for Hellenes Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Palace of Mystras in Laconia, Greece. Photo: Aeleftherios, via Wikimedia Commons

Apply online now: https://hcc-sw.org/projects/birthright-hellas.

Birthright Hellas is a much needed organization that sponsors Greek youth living abroad to visit Greece.

Birthright Hellas is currently a project of the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest: http://www.hcc-sw.org/ and its President Yiannis Remediakis. It is chaired by Dr. Spyros Mezitis, President of the Hellenic Medical Societies of North America, Inc. http://www.hellenicfedmed.org/  and is under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Hellenes Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Its first project is arranging for Greek-American youth aged 18-28 years old to attend a two week Hellenic Open University Free Summer School in Mystras of the Southern Peloponnese.

Apart from having young adult Greek-Americans become involved with Greek history, culture, and life, Birthright Hellas hopes by establishing significant private donorship to coordinate other organizations involved in bringing Greek youth from all over the world to visit Greece. Furthermore, strengthening Birthright Hellas will help offset the dangerous population collapse Greece is experiencing with the high cost of living preventing marriages and births, as well as brain drain.

Donate online: https://hcc-sw.org/projects/birthright-hellas.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Koutsoudakis & Iakovou Law Group, PLLC (KI Legal), represented by Co-Founders Andreas Koutsoudakis and Michael Iakovou, and Liakas Law P.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level.

