Bipartisan Hellenic-American Legislators Call on Congress to Lift Cyprus Embargo

June 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Hellenic-American legislators
Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis is leading a group of dozens of Hellenic-American State Legislators from across the country along with Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony in calling on Congress to support bipartisan legislation that would extend the waiver renewal period from one year to five years for the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus. Photo: Courtesy of Sen. Raptakis’ office

COVENTRY, RI – Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis is leading a group of dozens of Hellenic-American State Legislators from across the country along with Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony in calling on Congress to support bipartisan legislation introduced in early May that would extend the waiver renewal period from one year to five years for the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus. This change will bolster the historic growth in U.S.-Cypriot relations, enhance bilateral cooperation, and advance U.S. security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. The legislation was introduced ahead of the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

In the last 20 years, U.S.-Cyprus relations have strengthened substantially, with Cyprus emerging as a pivotal ally for U.S. interests and regional stability. The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 authorized the President to waive the arms embargo on an annual basis. However, the annual renewal requirement restricts Cyprus’ ability to plan and procure U.S. defense articles effectively, compromises U.S.-Cypriot military interoperability, impedes joint research on cyber security and maritime security, and diminishes the effectiveness of the National Guard State Partnership Program in Cyprus.

The 2022 lifting of the U.S. arms embargo on Cyprus, pursuant to the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, was a milestone in the U.S.-Cyprus bilateral relationship. It has already proven to have a positive effect on the increasingly integrated Eastern Mediterranean. As Cyprus continues to demonstrate its value as an essential partner of the U.S. and Israel in efforts to advance peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Mediterranean, the End the Cyprus Embargo Act will help continue this vital momentum.

The proposal would:

  • Extend the waiver renewal period for the arms embargo from one year to five years.
  • Permit the President to reconsider the arms embargo waiver only every five years following its enactment.
  • Prohibit the President from terminating the waiver unless Congress receives certification that the Republic of Cyprus is no longer:
    • Cooperating with U.S. efforts to implement anti-money laundering regulations and financial oversight reforms; and
    • Denying Russian military vessels access to ports for refueling and servicing.

The Hellenic-American State legislators also congratulated the sponsors of the bipartisan bill— Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH), Dina Titus (D-NV), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) for their efforts and leadership.

Raptakis concluded: “We need the United States and the Republic of Cyprus to continue to enjoy a robust and close cooperation especially on the ongoing volatile Eastern Mediterranean region.”

Individual legislators will also forward letters to their United States Senators and members of Congress which included the following at press time:

State Representative                       Eleni Kavros DeGraw         D- Connecticut

State Representative                       Nicole Klarides-Ditria          R- Connecticut

State Representative                       Christopher Poulos             D- Connecticut

State Representative                       Spiros Mantzavinos             D-Delaware

State Representative                       Michael Cheokas                 R-Georgia

State Representative                       Chuck Efstration                  R- Georgia

State Senator                                    John Velis                             D- Massachusetts

State Representative                       Steven Xiarchos                  R-Massachusetts

State Senator                                    Sandy Pappas                      D- Minnesota

Lt. Governor                                      Stavros Anthony                  R-Nevada

State Senator                                    James Ohrenschall             D-Nevada

State Representative                       Efstathia Booras                  D-New Hampshire

State Representative                       Benjamin Baroody               D-New Hampshire

State Representative                       John Lemondes                   R- New York

State Assemblyman                        Michael Tannousis              R-New York

State Senator                                    Andrew Gounardes             D-New York

State Senator                                    James Skoufis                      D-New York

State Representative                       Steve Demetriou                  R-Ohio

State Senator                                    Maria Collett                          D-Pennsylvania

State Representative                       Steve Malagari                     D-Pennsylvania

State Senator                                    Leonidas Raptakis               D-Rhode Island

State Representative                       Leon Stavrinakis                  D-South Carolina

State Senator                                    Stella Pekarsky                    D-Virginia

State Representative                       John Spiros                          R-Wisconsin

State Senator                                    Stephan Pappas                  R-Wyoming

