Bipartisan Hellenic-American Legislators Call on Congress to Lift Cyprus Embargo

Politics

Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis is leading a group of dozens of Hellenic-American State Legislators from across the country along with Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony in calling on Congress to support bipartisan legislation that would extend the waiver renewal period from one year to five years for the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus. Photo: Courtesy of Sen. Raptakis’ office

COVENTRY, RI – Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis is leading a group of dozens of Hellenic-American State Legislators from across the country along with Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony in calling on Congress to support bipartisan legislation introduced in early May that would extend the waiver renewal period from one year to five years for the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus. This change will bolster the historic growth in U.S.-Cypriot relations, enhance bilateral cooperation, and advance U.S. security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. The legislation was introduced ahead of the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

In the last 20 years, U.S.-Cyprus relations have strengthened substantially, with Cyprus emerging as a pivotal ally for U.S. interests and regional stability. The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 authorized the President to waive the arms embargo on an annual basis. However, the annual renewal requirement restricts Cyprus’ ability to plan and procure U.S. defense articles effectively, compromises U.S.-Cypriot military interoperability, impedes joint research on cyber security and maritime security, and diminishes the effectiveness of the National Guard State Partnership Program in Cyprus.

The 2022 lifting of the U.S. arms embargo on Cyprus, pursuant to the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, was a milestone in the U.S.-Cyprus bilateral relationship. It has already proven to have a positive effect on the increasingly integrated Eastern Mediterranean. As Cyprus continues to demonstrate its value as an essential partner of the U.S. and Israel in efforts to advance peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Mediterranean, the End the Cyprus Embargo Act will help continue this vital momentum.

The proposal would:

Extend the waiver renewal period for the arms embargo from one year to five years.

Permit the President to reconsider the arms embargo waiver only every five years following its enactment.

Prohibit the President from terminating the waiver unless Congress receives certification that the Republic of Cyprus is no longer: Cooperating with U.S. efforts to implement anti-money laundering regulations and financial oversight reforms; and Denying Russian military vessels access to ports for refueling and servicing.



The Hellenic-American State legislators also congratulated the sponsors of the bipartisan bill— Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH), Dina Titus (D-NV), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) for their efforts and leadership.

Raptakis concluded: “We need the United States and the Republic of Cyprus to continue to enjoy a robust and close cooperation especially on the ongoing volatile Eastern Mediterranean region.”

Individual legislators will also forward letters to their United States Senators and members of Congress which included the following at press time:

State Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw D- Connecticut

State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria R- Connecticut

State Representative Christopher Poulos D- Connecticut

State Representative Spiros Mantzavinos D-Delaware

State Representative Michael Cheokas R-Georgia

State Representative Chuck Efstration R- Georgia

State Senator John Velis D- Massachusetts

State Representative Steven Xiarchos R-Massachusetts

State Senator Sandy Pappas D- Minnesota

Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony R-Nevada

State Senator James Ohrenschall D-Nevada

State Representative Efstathia Booras D-New Hampshire

State Representative Benjamin Baroody D-New Hampshire

State Representative John Lemondes R- New York

State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis R-New York

State Senator Andrew Gounardes D-New York

State Senator James Skoufis D-New York

State Representative Steve Demetriou R-Ohio

State Senator Maria Collett D-Pennsylvania

State Representative Steve Malagari D-Pennsylvania

State Senator Leonidas Raptakis D-Rhode Island

State Representative Leon Stavrinakis D-South Carolina

State Senator Stella Pekarsky D-Virginia

State Representative John Spiros R-Wisconsin

State Senator Stephan Pappas R-Wyoming