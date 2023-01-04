x

January 4, 2023

Biotics Research Announces New ISO Accreditation

January 4, 2023
By Associated Press
AP8793231310830603
Biotics Research Announces New ISO Accreditation (Photo via AP)

ROSENBERG, Texas – Biotics Research is excited to announce it has received ISO/IEC (International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission) accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for analytical laboratories. This accreditation demonstrates that Biotics Research officially meets technical and quality benchmarks as required by ISO/IEC 17025:2017. This is a very high standard.

With a rich history of making quality in manufacturing the cornerstone of the company’s philosophy, receiving ISO accreditation is a natural next step for Biotics Research. ISO accreditation includes passing a comprehensive assessment and review of the company’s laboratory quality management system and competence to perform specific tests, and is not typically awarded to in-house labs. Rather, it is something that contract labs obtain to show their measure of competency.

“Attaining this accreditation for an in-house laboratory is extraordinary and out of the norm for our industry,” says Denis DeLuca, President of Biotics Research. “However, with varying regulatory requirements around the world and ranges of third-party certifications available to supplement companies, we decided to obtain what is considered to be the gold standard for laboratory accreditation.”

For over 46 years, Biotics Research has spent a great deal of its time and significant resources building in-house laboratory capabilities and expertise to ensure they produce the highest quality supplements in the industry. “Research and quality control testing have been at the forefront since we started,” claims Daryl DeLuca, Vice President of Biotics Research. “Having ISO accreditation not only provides us with a strong competitive advantage, but it also verifies and validates our ability to test incoming ingredients, in-process and finished products, which gives our customers greater confidence in our products.”

This initial accreditation is just the beginning for Biotics Research, with further accreditation in the near future.

For more information about Biotics Research and its selection of nutritional supplements, visit www.bioticsresearch.com.

ABOUT BIOTICS RESEARCH CORPORATION

A family-owned company for over 46 years in the United States, Biotics Research has revolutionized the nutritional supplements industry. Combining nature’s principles with scientific ingenuity, our products magnify the nutritional benefits to clinicians and their patients with cost-effective, leading-edge supplements and enhanced product performance. Biotics Research drives advancement by focusing initiatives on research, natural effectiveness, product safety, efficacy, unparalleled quality control and continuing innovation.

