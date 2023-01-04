Biotics Research Announces New ISO Accreditation

Science

ROSENBERG, Texas – Biotics Research is excited to announce it has received ISO/IEC (International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission) accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for analytical laboratories. This accreditation demonstrates that Biotics Research officially meets technical and quality benchmarks as required by ISO/IEC 17025:2017. This is a very high standard.

With a rich history of making quality in manufacturing the cornerstone of the company’s philosophy, receiving ISO accreditation is a natural next step for Biotics Research. ISO accreditation includes passing a comprehensive assessment and review of the company’s laboratory quality management system and competence to perform specific tests, and is not typically awarded to in-house labs. Rather, it is something that contract labs obtain to show their measure of competency.

“Attaining this accreditation for an in-house laboratory is extraordinary and out of the norm for our industry,” says Denis DeLuca, President of Biotics Research. “However, with varying regulatory requirements around the world and ranges of third-party certifications available to supplement companies, we decided to obtain what is considered to be the gold standard for laboratory accreditation.”

For over 46 years, Biotics Research has spent a great deal of its time and significant resources building in-house laboratory capabilities and expertise to ensure they produce the highest quality supplements in the industry. “Research and quality control testing have been at the forefront since we started,” claims Daryl DeLuca, Vice President of Biotics Research. “Having ISO accreditation not only provides us with a strong competitive advantage, but it also verifies and validates our ability to test incoming ingredients, in-process and finished products, which gives our customers greater confidence in our products.”

This initial accreditation is just the beginning for Biotics Research, with further accreditation in the near future.

For more information about Biotics Research and its selection of nutritional supplements, visit www.bioticsresearch.com.

