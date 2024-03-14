x

March 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

General News

Billionaire Metropoulos Denies He’d Acquire $32 Million Corfu Property

March 14, 2024
By The National Herald
HABA C. Dean Metropoulos IMG_4553
FILE - C. Dean Metropoulos at the podium during HABA's 2023 Executive of the Year Award Dinner. Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis

Greek-American billionaire businessman and investor Dean Metropoulos has denied a media report he was going to buy a $32 million 44-hectare property (108.7 acre) in Kassiopi on the Ionian island of Corfu.

“I can assure you that (the claim) is completely unfounded,” he said in a letter to Kathimerini, which had said he was expected to acquire the choice property that is part of Greece’s privatization program.

The property is being sold by NCH Capital, which had purchased it in 2015 for 25 million euros ($27.36 million) through a tender process from the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED).

Kassiopi is situated on the northwest coast of Corfu, 37 kilometers (23 miles) north of the city of Corfu and 12.5 kilometers (7.7 miles) east of Acharavi, a renowned tourist destination spot with rocky coasts but smaller beaches with clear waters.

The newspaper’s first report said that sources not named indicated that Metropoulos’ business plan was to develop holiday homes that would operate under an international hospitality brand, luxury resorts popping up like crocuses in the spring.

NCH Capital reportedly reached an agreement with Metropoulos after a number of fruitless attempts to sell the site, the report said. The project was designed for construction of a 5-Star hotel with 90 rooms, up to 116 tourist homes and villas of up to 800 square meters (8611 square feet.)

While parts of the project have progressed, such as the internal road network, the main construction work never started as the plan was met with legal objections from local landowners as well as from groups on Corfu.

Metropoulos was past owner of Pabst Brewing Company, which was founded by Jacob Best in 1844 and salvaged the Hostess brand of baked goods that included Twinkies as well as saving other iconic companies.

RELATED

General News
Illinois Road House Owner Peter Dalamangas Opening Greek Restaurant

Peter Dalamangas is a busy man in the Illinois restaurant scene, owning the Chasers sports bar chain as well as the Rand Road house in Des Plaines - and a series of gambling cafes - and is going back to his roots to open a Greek restaurant: Nostimo.

General News
The 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America! An Annual TNH Presentation of Our Community’s Top Achievers
Culture
Effie Michelis Art Exhibition Opens March 20 in NYC

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

US Has Its 1st Presidential Rematch Since 1956, and Other Facts About the Biden-Trump Sequel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just when Americans thought they were out, Joe Biden and Donald Trump pulled them back in.

Above all, the President had to prove with his address to Congress that he is… ‘alive’.

Peter Dalamangas is a busy man in the Illinois restaurant scene, owning the Chasers sports bar chain as well as the Rand Road house in Des Plaines - and a series of gambling cafes - and is going back to his roots to open a Greek restaurant: Nostimo.

NICOSIA - A second vessel filled with food for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists was being loaded on Cyprus as the island has become the jumping-off point to get humanitarian aid to them.

A team of Greek archaeologists doing underwater research have discovered the remains of 10 ancient shipwrecks in the waters off the southern Aegean island of Kasos that come from the Hellenistic time up to the Ottoman Empire.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.