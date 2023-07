Politics

ATHENS – A draft law updating the voting conditions for Greeks living abroad will be posted for public consultation on Monday.

According to the Interior Ministry, it will be followed by talks with parties and with the goal of having it submitted for voting by the end of July, when Parliament will shut down briefly for summer.

The bill removes restrictions for Greeks living abroad during elections. Under the new provisions, Greek nationals on the Interior Ministry’s voting lists will be able to vote from their place of residence abroad.