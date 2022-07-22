x

July 22, 2022

Bilateral Greek-U.S. Joint Training Exercise “Poseidon’s Rage 22” Successfully Concluded

July 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΜΕΡΟΥΣ ΔΙΑΚΛΑΔΙΚΗΣ ΣΥΝΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΣΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΗΠΑ
Την Πέμπτη 21 Ιουλίου 2022 ολοκληρώθηκε η Διμερής Διακλαδική Συνεκπαίδευση Ελλάδος και ΗΠΑ με την επωνυμία "POSEIDON'S RAGE 22", η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε σε διάφορες περιοχές της Χώρας και είναι η δεύτερη της σειράς της. Η Συνεκπαίδευση ήταν τύπου LIVEX (Live Exercise) και αποσκοπούσε στην εκπαίδευση των συμμετεχόντων σε προωθημένα διακλαδικά επιχειρησιακά σενάρια κλιμακούμενης έντασης και πολυπλοκότητας σε περιβάλλον πολλαπλής απειλής, για την επαύξηση της μαχητικής ικανότητας και την βελτίωση του επιπέδου διαλειτουργικότητας των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων Ελλάδος και ΗΠΑ. Η "POSEIDON'S RAGE 22" ήταν η άσκηση στην οποία έλαβε χώρα για πρώτη φορά επιχειρησιακή εκπαίδευση με συνδυαστική χρήση Μαχητικών Αεροσκαφών 3ης, 4ης και 5ης Γενιάς, ανάπτυξη ολόκληρης Μοίρας Μαχητικών Αεροσκαφών των ΗΠΑ σε άλλη βάση και συγκεκριμένα στην Αεροπορική Βάση της Σούδας, καθώς και εκτέλεση εκπαιδευτικών πυρών από Μαχητικά Αεροσκάφη F-35 στην περιοχή ευθύνης της US European Command (USEUCOM). Από τις Ελληνικές Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις στην άσκηση συμμετείχαν Μαχητικά Αεροσκάφη F-16, Μ-2000/5 και F-4 τα οποία πραγματοποίησαν συνολικά 121 εξόδους, στοιχεία αεροπορικής υποστήριξης με τερματική καθοδήγηση πυρών (Joint Tactical Air Controller - JTAC) από την ΔΕΠ του ΓΕΕΘΑ, καθώς και η Φρεγάτα (Φ/Γ) ΕΛΛΗ και το Ταχύ Περιπολικό Κατευθυνομένων Βλημάτων (ΤΠΚ) ΚΑΡΑΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ. Από την Πολεμική Αεροπορία των ΗΠΑ συμμετείχαν Μαχητικά Αεροσκάφη F-15 και F-35, τα οποίο πραγματοποίησαν συνολικά 243 εξόδους. (ΓΕΕΘΑ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The bilateral Greek-US joint training exercise “Poseidon’s Rage 22” was successfully concluded on Thursday, according to an announcement.

A live exercise conducted in various parts of Greece, the event was designed to train participants in advanced interbranch operations scenarios of escalating intensity and complexity in an environment of multiple threats in order to bolster readiness and interoperability between the armed forces of Greece and the United States.

As part of the joint training, for the first time the exercise featured: the joint operational training development of 3rd, 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft in Greece; the deployment of an entire fighter squadron to another base, specifically the base in Souda; execution of training live firing by the F-35A aircraft in the US European Command (USEUCOM) area of responsibility.

The Greek armed forces participated with F-16, Mirage-2000/5 and F-4 fighter aircraft, elements of Joint Tactical Air Controller (JTAC) air support, the frigate “Elli” and the fast-attack craft-missile patrol boat “Karathanasis”. The US Air Force participated with F-15 and F-35 aircraft.

The Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercise was on July 19 at the 115 Combat Wing in Souda.

ATHENS – While a major fire was roaring in the Mt.

