Bilateral Greek-U.S. Joint Training Exercise “Poseidon’s Rage 22” Successfully Concluded

ATHENS – The bilateral Greek-US joint training exercise “Poseidon’s Rage 22” was successfully concluded on Thursday, according to an announcement.

A live exercise conducted in various parts of Greece, the event was designed to train participants in advanced interbranch operations scenarios of escalating intensity and complexity in an environment of multiple threats in order to bolster readiness and interoperability between the armed forces of Greece and the United States.

As part of the joint training, for the first time the exercise featured: the joint operational training development of 3rd, 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft in Greece; the deployment of an entire fighter squadron to another base, specifically the base in Souda; execution of training live firing by the F-35A aircraft in the US European Command (USEUCOM) area of responsibility.

The Greek armed forces participated with F-16, Mirage-2000/5 and F-4 fighter aircraft, elements of Joint Tactical Air Controller (JTAC) air support, the frigate “Elli” and the fast-attack craft-missile patrol boat “Karathanasis”. The US Air Force participated with F-15 and F-35 aircraft.

The Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercise was on July 19 at the 115 Combat Wing in Souda.