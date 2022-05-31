Big Tech Zeroes in on Greece at Davos World Economic Forum

Economy

A man takes a video of the logo of the World Economic Forum at the eve of the event in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland to keep pitching Greece to the world’s technology giants and they were listening to him too.

Companies from Microsoft to Meta and Google talked wth him about the idea of expanding into the country to join others seeking to take advantage of skilled workers in technology.

Mitsotakis met with Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa Business and Operations President Matt Brittin to discuss further investments in Greece, said Kathimerini as well as about digital training.

Also on the agenda was Google’s plans for its Blue Submarine Cable System, linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and they talked about Google recommending Greece to its workers for residence and remote working.

Mitsotakis also met with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, along with the company’s President, Brad Smith to talk about its creating a hub in Athens for data centers.

Microsoft has regular contacts with Greek ministries every week to promote its projects of common interest in Greece, the paper said, as the Premier is focusing on an economic recovery and putting the COVID-19 pandemic aside.

Meta’s President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg talked to Mitsotakis too and said Greece would be considered as a possible location for Meta’s staff.

Mitsotakis also met with Ray Dalio, the billionaire owner of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, and the chief executive of the Mubadala investment fund of the United Arab Emirates, Khaldoon al Mubarak, who is looking for Greek companies to invest in, the report had also said.