Big Foreign Demand for Athens Airport Shares on Exchange Opening

Society

ATHENS – Shares for the Athens International Airport (AIA) on the Athens Stock Exchange for the first time were hot items, trading at 9.4 euros ($10.11) with the state selling off a 30 percent share, drawing keen investor interest.

The trading of the 300 million AIA shares started at the initial offering price of 8.20 euros ($8.82) per share, and the news of the sell-off got attention from a number of foreign companies.

The first day’s closing share price will be used for the decision whether AIA will also be included in the FTSE Global Equity index, the current fast-entry limit for the FTSE Emerging Europe around 795 million euros ($855.45 million) of market capitalization.

“It’s a landmark transaction for Greece,” said Thanassis Drogossis, head of investment banking at Pantelakis Securities SA. “It’s a quality asset that enhances the reach of the Greek capital markets by attracting new classes of investors and serves as a proxy for Greek tourism, the heavyweight industry of the country.”In a report, Bloomberg financial news agency noted that it came after Greece’s first new bond sale since it regained investment-grade status – a 10-year debt that attracted €35 billion ($37.7 billion) in orders, the most ever.“The blockbuster IPO (Initial Public Offering) is one more marker bolstering Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since his reelection in June. Greece’s economy outperformed most of its European peers last year, making the country’s financial crisis more than 10 years ago a distant memory,” the report said.