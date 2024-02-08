x

February 8, 2024

Big Foreign Demand for Athens Airport Shares on Exchange Opening

February 8, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Shares for the Athens International Airport (AIA) on the Athens Stock Exchange for the first time were hot items, trading at 9.4 euros ($10.11) with the state selling off a 30 percent share, drawing keen investor interest.

The trading of the 300 million AIA shares started at the initial offering price of 8.20 euros ($8.82) per share, and the news of the sell-off got attention from a number of foreign companies.

The first day’s closing share price will be used for the decision whether AIA will also be included in the FTSE Global Equity index, the current fast-entry limit for the FTSE Emerging Europe around 795 million euros ($855.45 million) of market capitalization.

“It’s a landmark transaction for Greece,” said Thanassis Drogossis, head of investment banking at Pantelakis Securities SA. “It’s a quality asset that enhances the reach of the Greek capital markets by attracting new classes of investors and serves as a proxy for Greek tourism, the heavyweight industry of the country.”In a report, Bloomberg financial news agency noted that it came after Greece’s first new bond sale since it regained investment-grade status – a 10-year debt that attracted €35 billion ($37.7 billion) in orders, the most ever.“The blockbuster IPO (Initial Public Offering) is one more marker bolstering Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since his reelection in June. Greece’s economy outperformed most of its European peers last year, making the country’s financial crisis more than 10 years ago a distant memory,” the report said.

Toby Keith, Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62 after Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK - Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

