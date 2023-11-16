United States

NEW YORK – While My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 didn’t win plaudits from critics, streetwear and backpacks featuring the Greek Mati – eye – that are a staple Brooklyn designer Despina Kotsis, 23, caught a lot of eyes.

From Bay Ridge, New York, Kotsis – “I am proud to be Greek-American,” she told Brooklyn Paper – got into the fashion world at 18 when she founded Minx New York,” with no sewing skills in hand.

She learned fast and one of her best-selling designs, the “dope eye,” is inspired by the Greek “Mati,” or the “Evil Eye,” featuring vibrant colors and the New York City skyline as the eyelashes, the newspaper noted.

She has made a name for herself by blending her Greek heritage with modern streetwear and got worldwide attention in the movie, if you didn’t blink, with some of creations popping off the screen, especially a backpack early in the movie.

Her family is from Thessaloniki and Greece’s second-largest island, Evia and she said she wants to keep Greek culture a center of their life and her work, inspired by her grandparents coming to America with “a suitcase and a dream.”