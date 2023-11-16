x

November 16, 2023

Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Featured Despina Kotsis’ Keen Greek Eye

November 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Official Poster Released for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. (Photo: Instagram/ritawilson)

NEW YORK – While My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 didn’t win plaudits from critics, streetwear and backpacks featuring the Greek Mati – eye – that are a staple Brooklyn designer Despina Kotsis, 23, caught a lot of eyes.

From Bay Ridge, New York, Kotsis – “I am proud to be Greek-American,” she told Brooklyn Paper – got into the fashion world at 18 when she founded Minx New York,” with no sewing skills in hand.

https://www.brooklynpaper.com/bay-ridge-designer-my-big-fat-greek-wedding/

She learned fast and one of her best-selling designs, the “dope eye,” is inspired by the Greek “Mati,” or the “Evil Eye,” featuring vibrant colors and the New York City skyline as the eyelashes, the newspaper noted.

She has made a name for herself by blending her Greek heritage with modern streetwear and got worldwide attention in the movie, if you didn’t blink, with some of creations popping off the screen, especially a backpack early in the movie.

Her family is from Thessaloniki and Greece’s second-largest island, Evia and she said she wants to keep Greek culture a center of their life and her work, inspired by her grandparents coming to America with “a suitcase and a dream.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

