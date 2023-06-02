x

June 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Politics

Big Crowd at Election Rally in Athens Suburb

June 2, 2023
By Vasilis Koutsilas
Takis
Takis Theodorikakos was greeted with warm and enthusiastic applause by a large crowd that attended an election rally on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

ATHENS – Takis Theodorikakos, the former Minister of Civil Protection, was greeted with warm and enthusiastic applause by a large crowd that attended an election rally the evening of June 1. The gathering launched the new cycle of his campaign events as a parliamentary candidate in the Athens B-3 constituency comprised of Athens’ southern suburbs. The approximately 45,000 votes that Theodorikakos received in the May 21 elections – second in this constituency behind only the former foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, made him a Member of Parliament. He said that support constitutes an honor and responsibility for him, as he noted in his brief speech to his supporters, whom he greeted one by one, despite the large crowd.

He made sure to send a message against complacency that could set in after the broad victory of New Democracy in the elections of May 21. He denounced the system of proportional representation, implemented by SYRIZA when it was in power, that is leading the country for the second time in a few weeks to the polls – for no reason, he said.

Takis Theodorikakos was greeted with warm and enthusiastic applause by a large crowd that attended an election rally on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Takis Theodorikakos was greeted with warm and enthusiastic applause by a large crowd that attended an election rally on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

“There is no other government proposal in Greece. The only proposal that exists is for New Democracy to be self-reliant with Kyriakos Mitsotakis as prime minister. That is why no one should be absent from the polls,” Theodorikakos said.

“I call on all of you to repeat the same fight that we have been fighting in the past weeks,” he continued. “We are asking you to continue the same fight in homes, in neighborhoods, on the phone, on the internet, everywhere. On Sunday, June 25, no one should be absent from the polls. And those who want to go swimming should vote before or after they go swimming.”

Theodorikakos then tuned his message to the youth vote. “The young generation, which voted for New Democracy [on May 21] must do the same again. Our young people must go and vote for New Democracy again, because it is the only party that guarantees tomorrow. And this tomorrow will be decided by the youth with their vote.”

Takis Theodorikakos was greeted with warm and enthusiastic applause by a large crowd that attended an election rally on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis: Greece Needs Another Four Years of New Democracy Governance to Turn the Page

ATHENS - New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday where he talked with citizens, shopkeepers and tourists.

Society
Ancient Egyptian Queen’s Bracelets Revealed Trading With Greece
Society
Athens Airport Shareholders Moving Ahead With Privatization Sale

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.