Big Crowd at Election Rally in Athens Suburb

Politics

ATHENS – Takis Theodorikakos, the former Minister of Civil Protection, was greeted with warm and enthusiastic applause by a large crowd that attended an election rally the evening of June 1. The gathering launched the new cycle of his campaign events as a parliamentary candidate in the Athens B-3 constituency comprised of Athens’ southern suburbs. The approximately 45,000 votes that Theodorikakos received in the May 21 elections – second in this constituency behind only the former foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, made him a Member of Parliament. He said that support constitutes an honor and responsibility for him, as he noted in his brief speech to his supporters, whom he greeted one by one, despite the large crowd.

He made sure to send a message against complacency that could set in after the broad victory of New Democracy in the elections of May 21. He denounced the system of proportional representation, implemented by SYRIZA when it was in power, that is leading the country for the second time in a few weeks to the polls – for no reason, he said.

“There is no other government proposal in Greece. The only proposal that exists is for New Democracy to be self-reliant with Kyriakos Mitsotakis as prime minister. That is why no one should be absent from the polls,” Theodorikakos said.

“I call on all of you to repeat the same fight that we have been fighting in the past weeks,” he continued. “We are asking you to continue the same fight in homes, in neighborhoods, on the phone, on the internet, everywhere. On Sunday, June 25, no one should be absent from the polls. And those who want to go swimming should vote before or after they go swimming.”

Theodorikakos then tuned his message to the youth vote. “The young generation, which voted for New Democracy [on May 21] must do the same again. Our young people must go and vote for New Democracy again, because it is the only party that guarantees tomorrow. And this tomorrow will be decided by the youth with their vote.”