x

March 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Biden Wins Democratic Caucuses in Hawaii as He Moves Closer to Seizing the Nomination Again

March 7, 2024
By Associated Press
Election 2024 Hawaii
Democratic Party of Hawaii interim chair Adrian Tam places his presidential caucus ballot for counting in an envelope held by party volunteer Bonnie Fraser in Honolulu on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU (AP) — President Joe Biden won the Democratic caucuses in Hawaii on Wednesday, propelling him closer to winning his party’s nomination again after romping through the Super Tuesday contests earlier this week.

The president defeated long-shot candidates including U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

Biden went into the vote with the advantage of incumbency and name recognition. He’s expected to formally clinch the Democratic nomination later this month and will almost certainly face Donald Trump in the general election after his last major Republican rival, Nikki Haley, exited the race.

Biden won with 66% of the vote in a contest in which only 1,563 votes were cast, according to the Hawaii Democratic Party. Twenty-nine percent of voters chose “Uncommitted.”

John Bickel, a high school social studies teacher, voted for Bernie Sanders four years ago but showed up to this year’s caucus in a blue Biden-Harris T-shirt. He liked how Biden shepherded an expansion of the child tax credit, which cut the U.S. child poverty rate in half, and how he stood on the picket line with striking auto workers. He said no other president has done what Biden has done to “be there personally for labor.”

“Those kinds of things really impressed me about Joe Biden,” he said.

Bill Milks, an 80-year-old retiree, voted uncommitted because he doesn’t think Biden, who is 81, is capable of effectively debating or campaigning for president.

“He just is not healthy enough to exhibit a lot of enthusiasm and inspire people to believe that he can hang in there and do a good job for four more years,” Milks said.

Democrats in Hawaii cast their ballots at school cafeterias, community centers and union halls across the state. Only registered voters who were party members were allowed to participate but the party made same-day day party enrollment and voter registration possible at each poll site.

Hawaii is a Democratic Party stronghold. Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature and the governor’s office. All four members of the state’s congressional delegation are Democrats.

Republicans in Hawaii will hold their presidential caucuses on March 12.


By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

RELATED

Society
Why are Clocks Set Forward in the Spring? Thank Wars, Confusion and a Hunger for Sunlight

DALLAS (AP) — Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer.

Society
More Black Women Say Abortion is Their Top Issue in the 2024 Election, a Survey Finds
VIDEO
To Revive Stale US Sales, Candy Companies Pitch Gum as a Stress Reliever and Concentration Aid

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

To Revive Stale US Sales, Candy Companies Pitch Gum as a Stress Reliever and Concentration Aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys.

ATHENS - Greek health officials said that preventative treatment will be offered to close contacts of three university students in Patras who contracted meningitis, the latest case coming at the University of the Peloponnese.

ATHENS - Trying to deal with the biggest gripe that Greeks have - high prices in supermarkets - Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said measures the government has taken cut prices an average of 15 percent in some categories.

ATHENS - It was a long time coming - seven years of delays - but Greece has officially made medical cannabis available to patients for the first time, with a prescription, to treat conditions where marijuana has proved effective.

ATHENS - A standard item on just about every household and restaurant table in Greece - olive oil - is fast becoming unaffordable for many families because of climate change bringing record heat, fires and floods, and a poor crop seeing supplies dwindle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald