x

May 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Biden Tells Naval Academy Grads Putin “NATO-ized Europe”

May 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Biden Naval Academy
A U.S. Naval Academy graduate is congratulated and receives their diploma from President Joe Biden during the U.S. Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — President Joe Biden told Naval Academy graduates Friday that they will be “representatives and defenders of our democracy,” as free societies are under threat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s maritime expansion.

Delivering a commencement address to more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Biden said the Western response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal” war in Ukraine shows the world is aligning not on geography, “but in terms of values.”

He called the invasion, “A direct assault on the fundamental tenets of rules-based international order,” adding, “that’s the world you’re graduating into.”

“The actions taken by Putin were an attempt, to use my phrase, to Finland-ize all of Europe, to make it all neutral,” Biden said. “Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe.”

Graduating midshipmen take their oath during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden told graduates that while they will learn to fly the most advanced planes, staff cutting-edge ships and utilize novel technologies, “The most powerful tool that you’ll wield is our unmatched network of global alliances and the strength of our partnerships.”

The president told graduates that they will “defend the international rules of the road,” particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where they will be called on to “ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond.”

“These longstanding maritime principles are the bedrock of a global economy and of global stability,” he said. “You’re going to help knit together our allies in Europe with our allies in the Indo-Pacific.”

President Joe Biden speaks to the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2022 graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden did not address two mass shootings in as many weeks in his remarks. He, along with first lady Jill Biden, will visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to console grieving families after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, the White House said.

Biden’s remarks to the Naval Academy marked his first commencement address of the year. He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

The president opened his speech by paying tribute to the class of 2022’s resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a customary pardoning of any minor infractions made by midshipmen during their time in the academy.

He also paid tribute for former Republican Sen. John McCain, who is interred on the grounds of the academy, saying, “Being here I can’t help think of John and how the naval academy meant so much to him.”

Graduating U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen raise their right hands as they are commissioned at the graduation and commission ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

RELATED

Politics
Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit, Allowing NY Probe to Go On

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue.

Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Slowed to Still-High 6.3% over Past Year
Economy
Wall Street Climbs, on Track to Break 7-Week Losing Streak

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Opens in Australia & New Zealand on June 2, Canada June 3

NEW YORK – Man of God, the inspirational and award-winning story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek orthodox saints — continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings