x

February 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Biden Puts Focus on Drug Prices as He Tries to Revive Agenda

February 10, 2022
By Associated Press
Biden
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., as he arrives on Marine One at Culpeper Regional Airport, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Brandy Station, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CULPEPER, Virginia — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden plans Thursday to emphasize how his administration’s policies can cut prescription drug prices.

He traveled to Culpeper, Virginia, on the heels of a dire inflation report on Thursday morning. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% over the year ending in January, as the sources of inflation have broadened on a monthly basis with increases in the costs of rent, electricity, clothes and household furnishings.

Inflation poses a triple threat for Biden. Prices at a 40-year peak have dimmed his public support and endangered his policy agenda, while efforts by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation could meaningfully slow the strong economic growth that had been a highlight of his first year.

Biden’s trip to Virginia will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections. He’s expected to appear alongside Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who is in danger of losing her seat representing a central Virginia district.

“He is eager to go out there and hit the road for Democrats who are fighting for an agenda for the American people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Spanberger said in an interview Thursday that she wants to put prescription drug costs “at front and center of the discussion,” and that addressing the issue could help Americans at a time of rising inflation.

“If you’re facing increased prices at the gas pump or the cost of chicken at the grocery store goes up, it hurts,” she said.

Spanberger is one of several Democrats who have raised alarms about slipping support from voters. She suggested in a November interview with The New York Times that Biden had overreached with his plans for new government programs that recalled the Depression-era agenda of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” she said.

After the article was published, Spanberger said, she got a call from Biden, who said “this is President Roosevelt calling.” Biden was “belly laughing,” she said.

Prescription drugs remain a politically safe focal point for Biden’s visit, and Spanberger said the president was right to push forward on it.

“One of the most unsettling things for people is the inability to afford their prescription drugs,” she said.

The tougher question is how to blunt Republican criticism on inflation and convince skittish lawmakers such as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to back Biden’s pared down economic agenda. Manchin, the decisive Democratic vote, has said the priority should be on stopping inflation rather than on more government spending. Meanwhile, Republicans seized on Thursday’s inflation report to blast Biden for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for fueling the spike in prices.

“Rampant inflation and soaring prices are crushing, crushing the American people,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday in remarks on the Senate floor. “If you haven’t personally gotten a pay raise of 8% or more in the last year, then Democrats’ policies have given you a pay cut.”

A December poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found inflation and personal financial issues rising as priorities for Americans. In an open-ended question, 14% named inflation among their top priorities for the government to be working on this year, compared with almost nobody naming it a year before.

In an AP-NORC poll conducted in January, just 37% said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, down from 60% in March of 2021 and slightly lower than his overall approval rating, which stood at 43%.

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been popular with voters, but bipartisan consensus has proved elusive. It’s unclear if there’s a political path forward for Biden’s plans in Congress.

His proposals include capping out-of-pocket medication costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 per year and insulin at $35 per month. In addition, Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices for a limited number of prescription drugs and drugmakers would be required to pay rebates if they raise costs faster than inflation.

“It’s safe to say that all of us can agree that prescription drugs are outrageously expensive in this country,” Biden said Dec. 6.

RELATED

Society
Truck Blockade at US-Canadian Border Shuts Auto Plants

TORONTO — The truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, Toyota and General Motors to shut down plants or otherwise curtail production on both sides of the US.

Politics
UK’s Johnson Cites “A Dangerous Moment” in Ukraine Crisis
Economy
Jobless Claims Fall Again for Third Straight Week

Top Stories

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Politics

After a year's live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald's co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life.

General News

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on February 4 released its report on the death of Greek-American George Zapantis of Queens.

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings